StarLeaf’s new all-in-one solution is easy to install and allows users to collaborate reliably from any small space or huddle room, whether in the office or at home

Following the announcement of StarLeaf Huddle at ISE 2020, StarLeaf, the global provider of meeting room solutions and video conferencing services for enterprises, has begun shipping StarLeaf Huddle. StarLeaf Huddle enables employees to get the most out of their workspaces with the ability to quickly, and cost-effectively, make any small space – whether it’s a meeting room or a remote or home office– a collaboration hub.

StarLeaf Huddle is an all-in-one video meeting room solution designed to deliver the best user experience for video meetings in smaller spaces. StarLeaf Huddle is easy to install and set up. It comes complete with a microphone, wide-angle camera, touchscreen and Pronto Cable USB, with optimized cable management for smaller spaces.

StarLeaf Huddle is one of several new product innovations which StarLeaf is launching over the coming months, including StarLeaf MultiJoin and StarLeaf for Microsoft Teams.

Mark Richer, Chief Executive Officer at StarLeaf, commented: “With the majority of the UK workforce working remotely, it is critical we are providing organisations and their employees with secure, reliable and easy to use video meeting solutions to ensure business continuity at this time. StarLeaf Huddle is the ideal solution for home offices, providing users with a premium level of audio and video quality they are used to in the office, from the comfort of their own home.

“At StarLeaf, we firmly believe that collaboration is about enabling employees to work better together, whenever and wherever they are. It’s why we work hard to make our video meeting solutions highly flexible, secure and intuitively simple, whether it’s a large scheduled video meeting or a spontaneous call. StarLeaf Huddle shows our commitment to offering organisations a flexible solution that is designed to be easy to implement and intuitive to use, for anyone and at any time.”

About StarLeaf

StarLeaf enables seamless collaboration through intelligently engineered, reliable meeting room systems, superior video conferencing, and secure messaging. Designed and engineered by StarLeaf, the experience is intuitive and feature-rich, allowing total interoperability across all devices. StarLeaf brings future-proof communications to the enterprise, with a 99.999% uptime guarantee, robust security, ISO/IEC 27001 certification, and data jurisdiction control. Founded in 2008 in Cambridge, StarLeaf is the provider of choice for delivering meeting solutions that exceed enterprise expectations of service, security, and support. For more information, visit www.starleaf.com or follow us: Twitter (@StarLeafCo) and LinkedIn (StarLeaf).

