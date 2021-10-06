London, 6th October 2021, DTX/UC Expo Every day, hundreds of millions of people depend on digital communication and collaboration services to do their work. With these services now deeply embedded in every kind of business process and industry, maintaining continuity of digital communications has become business critical.

StarLeaf, the global provider of secure digital communications and collaboration services today announced the availability of StarLeaf Standby, the world’s first dedicated collaboration failover service for business continuity and incident response.

StarLeaf Standby

StarLeaf Standby is the robust enterprise communications service that allows businesses to meet their recovery time objectives for business-critical activities, while providing incident response and recovery teams with a suite of tools to excel during disruptive events.

Disruption is part of business life today. Collaboration platform outages, supply-chain issues, cyber and ransomware attacks, global pandemics and natural disasters – all are potential triggers that can take business-critical systems out of operation for hours, days or even weeks.

StarLeaf Standby provides:

Business continuity readiness: instant failover at any scale for messaging, meetings and telephony when an organisation’s primary business communications are unavailable. Cyber incident response and recovery: tools such as emergency messaging, live video broadcasts and virtual white rooms, powered by the autonomous air-gapped StarLeaf platform, which enable effective internal and external communication both during and after a security incident. Operational resilience compliance: capabilities for mitigating communications risk exposures identified in a business impact assessment, aligned to ISO 22301, FCA PS21/3 and other industry regulations.

Mark Richer, Chief Executive Officer, StarLeaf, says:

“When a crisis strikes and failover is required, one of the scarcest resources is time – time to get operational again, time to get back to productivity, and time to respond. With StarLeaf Standby, a business can activate a comprehensive suite of collaboration and communication services in an instant, with just a single click. Meetings, messaging and calling can all continue with minimal disruption, be it for a handful of users or an entire organisation, enabling digitally-dependent businesses to quickly recover from disruptive events and return to business as usual.

The StarLeaf cloud has been established for many years, and gives businesses a fully-autonomous, secure and resilient global platform on which to run their business-critical communications both during and after a crisis.”

StarLeaf Standby is available now.

More information about StarLeaf Standby: https://starleaf.com/starleaf-standby/

About StarLeaf

StarLeaf are the pioneers of simpler and more natural business collaboration. Our secure messaging, meeting and calling platform helps people to connect quickly and easily, and to enjoy what they do more too. StarLeaf brings together today’s essential communication tools in one intuitive experience that’s consistent across mobile, desktop and meeting rooms, to keep people connected wherever they are. The reliable and predictable StarLeaf video collaboration platform offers a world-leading 99.999% uptime guarantee, robust security, and ISO/IEC 27001 certification. In 2021, StarLeaf introduced StarLeaf Standby, the world’s first enterprise communications and collaboration failover service for business continuity and incident response.

Founded in 2008 in Cambridge, StarLeaf has offices in Europe, the Americas and Australasia and is a Visionary in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions. For more information, visit www.StarLeaf.com or follow us: Twitter (@StarLeafCo) and LinkedIn (StarLeaf).

