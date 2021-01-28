To expand its offering for healthcare providers, StarLeaf is partnering with Flabba to build bespoke video communication solutions to suit an NHS trust’s every need - from virtual patient appointments, to multidisciplinary meetings, and education and training

Over 100 NHS organisations across England are using StarLeaf video meetings and chat

By creating one integrated platform to handle scheduling, consultations, team meetings and document management, Flabba’s bespoke platform, created in partnership with StarLeaf, streamlines the process to improve productivity, efficiency and minimise excessive enterprise spending for trusts

Watford, January 2021 - UK-based video collaboration provider StarLeaf is teaming up with software workflow provider Flabba to create bespoke video solutions for NHS trusts and GP practices. The partnership will help clinicians and healthcare practitioners deliver remote care more efficiently both during the pandemic and after it.

Providing care remotely is a complex challenge and StarLeaf’s experience in providing secure video collaboration tools to over 100 NHS organisations has helped it to gain a fuller understanding of the difficulty NHS trusts and GP practices face in navigating multiple online tools for separate workflows. Consequently, StarLeaf is partnering with Poole-based Flabba to expand its products for remote healthcare consultation. Flabba creates bespoke video and workflow solutions that help healthcare professionals manage bookings, share documents and medical images, and conduct comprehensive consultations with patients online. By utilising StarLeaf’s video conferencing technology, Flabba users will also be able to schedule and host large volumes of secure video-based consultations – either in one-to-one or group settings.

Flabba Screen

Flabba will integrate StarLeaf video technology into its solution for healthcare professionals to create bespoke products that allow healthcare organisations’ to provide primary and secondary care remotely. This means, for example, that healthcare teams such as a GP practice can use a single platform for a team meeting and then for a specialist remote patient consultation. Care providers can schedule and host secure video-based consultations and manage each stage of the patient workflow in one simple, online environment from scheduling and booking appointments to triage consultations. Previously, NHS professionals had to work across a number of online platforms, from email, Microsoft Teams to remote patient tools like Attend Anywhere. The new solution is live now and trusts can speak to Flabba about implementing the video solution into their IT infrastructure.



Using Flabba’s remote patient solution will help practices drive down costs and IT infrastructure needs by having a central platform for messaging, meeting, and calling that can be integrated with other work tools. Organisations can take advantage of features such as auto-transcription and one-way HD video for patient triage, with everything from training and multidisciplinary teams to virtual consultations taken care of by the same StarLeaf licence. This will help to enhance and accelerate patient care, while healthcare providers will benefit from expert local support from a single contact to handle all technical queries.

The Flabba bespoke video solution created in partnership with StarLeaf is designed for longer-term, post-COVID use cases as well. Around 99% of GP practices now offer remote consultations [1] and a BMA survey last year [2] found that nine in 10 GPs want to carry on delivering remote consultations after the pandemic, citing improved access to patients and reduced travel times for clinicians. An easy-to-use and secure solution is key to facilitating this shift.

Mark Richer, co-founder and CEO of StarLeaf said: “StarLeaf has been extremely proud of how it has helped NHS teams across the country to continue carrying out their daily tasks and appointments through our secure, and reliable video conferencing solution. This new partnership with Flabba will allow us to more directly serve healthcare practitioners by building bespoke solutions to suit different workflows. This will ensure they can continue to deliver a high standard of care, and serve their patients in any way they can.”

Colin Rhodes, founder and CEO of Flabba said: “This is a brilliant example of two British tech companies coming together to build a bespoke platform for the NHS at a time when they need easy-to-use tools and resources more than ever. We’re looking forward to partnering with NHS trusts and GP practices to create the right solution for their needs and improve efficiency in healthcare.”

[1] https://www.england.nhs.uk/2020/05/millions-of-patients-benefiting-from-remote-consultations-as-family-doctors-respond-to-covid-19/

[2] https://www.pulsetoday.co.uk/news/uncategorised/nine-in-10-gps-want-to-continue-with-remote-consultations-after-coronavirus/

ENDS

Media contact:

Harry Ashcroft | Burlington

harry@burlington.cc

(+44) 07429108277

About StarLeaf

StarLeaf enables seamless collaboration through intelligently engineered, reliable meeting room systems, superior video conferencing, and secure messaging. Designed and engineered by StarLeaf, the experience is intuitive and feature-rich, allowing total interoperability across all devices. StarLeaf brings future-proof communications to the enterprise, with a 99.999% uptime guarantee, robust security, ISO/IEC 27001 certification, and data jurisdiction control. Founded in 2008 in Cambridge, StarLeaf is the provider of choice for delivering meeting solutions that exceed enterprise expectations of service, security, and support. For more information, visit www.starleaf.com or follow us: on Twitter @StarLeafCo and LinkedIn.