LONDON 8 September 2020: StarLeaf, the global provider of meeting room solutions and video conferencing services for enterprises, this morning announces StarLeaf meetings are now available on the newest video solutions by Plantronics, Inc. ("Poly" – formerly Plantronics and Polycom).

Poly’s new range of video conferencing systems – including Poly Studio X30, Poly Studio X50 and Poly G7500 – will support StarLeaf software virtually out of the box, allowing customers to deploy Poly room systems with the full StarLeaf experience.

StarLeaf brings its enterprise video meeting solution with secure, feature-rich meetings to both new customers seeking market-leading collaboration, and to current customers who can enjoy this in combination with the rich and intelligent features offered by Poly’s latest room devices.

Through this partnership, StarLeaf will supply the room subscription and meetings platform while Poly supplies the meeting room systems. StarLeaf has chosen Poly as their hardware partner so their customers can enjoy premium audio and video collaboration systems for their meeting spaces while maintaining a consistent StarLeaf meeting experience across all rooms.

With the industry-leading security, reliability, and simplicity for which StarLeaf is renowned, StarLeaf on Poly delivers the ultimate video meeting experience to Poly meeting rooms.

Existing owners of a Poly Studio X30, Poly Studio X50 or Poly G7500 can try StarLeaf meetings for free with a 30-day trial by StarLeaf. For more details visit https://starleaf.com/starleaf-room-for-poly/

StarLeaf CPO, Kevin Bernitz, said:

‘Our partnership with Poly brings together two of the most experienced vendors in the industry. At StarLeaf, we are all about allowing people to come together and collaborate in a way that suits them and we understand that this needs to be whenever and however they choose, using the solution that is their best fit. As leaders in their field, the range of Poly endpoints was the obvious choice for StarLeaf when looking for a third-party to extend our meeting room offering. We look forward to strengthening our partnership and continuing to offer our customers the optimum meeting experience.’

Poly VP & GM, Group Collaboration Business Unit, Tim Root, said:

“Poly Studio X30 and Studio X50 video bars and Poly G7500 video conferencing system demonstrate our commitment to enhance customers’ meeting experiences. Through a new partnership with StarLeaf, we are now extending the advanced video collaboration features to StarLeaf meetings customers, whether they are participating from their home or remote offices.”

About StarLeaf

StarLeaf enables seamless collaboration through intelligently engineered, reliable meeting room systems, superior video conferencing, and secure messaging. Designed and engineered by StarLeaf, the experience is intuitive and feature-rich, allowing total interoperability across all devices. StarLeaf brings future-proof communications to the enterprise, with a 99.999% uptime guarantee, robust security, ISO/IEC 27001 certification, and data jurisdiction control. Founded in 2008 in Cambridge, StarLeaf is the provider of choice for delivering meeting solutions that exceed enterprise expectations of service, security, and support. For more information, visit www.StarLeaf.com or follow us: Twitter (@StarLeafCo) and LinkedIn (StarLeaf).

