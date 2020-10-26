Evaluation based on completeness of vision and ability to execute

London, UK, October 26 2020: StarLeaf, a leading provider of video conferencing and collaboration solutions, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner in the Visionaries quadrant of the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions.*

“We believe our positioning in the Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions recognizes our mission to offer businesses an easier, more intuitive way to connect and collaborate” said Mark Richer, CEO of StarLeaf.

“Our achievements this year have carried our mission forward. We added certification for HIPAA compliance alongside our ISO/IEC 27001 accreditation, launched a free StarLeaf service to help businesses maintain continuity, and introduced StarLeaf MultiJoin, so people can easily join meetings on different video conferencing software platforms via their StarLeaf rooms.”

“As the world adopts new ways of working, we believe the ability to schedule, host and join secure video meetings must become truly frictionless. StarLeaf will continue to develop distinctive video conferencing and collaboration solutions that make it easier for people to work happily and productively.”

Download your free copy of the report >> https://starleaf.com/gartner-magic-quadrant-2020

*Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions, Mike Fasciani, Tom Eagle, Adam Preset, Brian Doherty, 12 October 2020

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About StarLeaf

StarLeaf enables seamless collaboration through intelligently engineered, reliable meeting room systems, superior video conferencing, and secure messaging. Designed and engineered by StarLeaf, the experience is intuitive and feature-rich, allowing total interoperability across all devices. StarLeaf brings future-proof communications to the enterprise, with a 99.999% uptime guarantee, robust security, ISO/IEC 27001 certification, and data jurisdiction control. Founded in 2008 in Cambridge, StarLeaf is the provider of choice for delivering meeting solutions that exceed enterprise expectations of service, security, and support. For more information, visit www.starleaf.com or follow us: Twitter (@StarLeafCo) and LinkedIn (StarLeaf).