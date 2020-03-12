London, March 12 2020, StarLeaf, the global provider of meeting room solutions and video conferencing services for enterprises, today announced measures for supporting customers and new users to maintain business continuity and to enable remote working for all employees during the coronavirus crisis.

The plans involve a number of new product and service offerings including the introduction of a free version of its conferencing software, available globally, as well as providing customers with additional licensing flexibility to better support them during this crisis. This is alongside providing resources and increasing service capacity to meet increased demand.

The free version of StarLeaf is available worldwide and across all devices, requiring only an internet connection and an email address to get started. Users can then meet with anyone on video, anywhere. Anyone can use the service by downloading StarLeaf here: https://www.starleaf.com/resources/remote-working-hub/. StarLeaf is also offering free trials of its fully-featured service available through its worldwide sales team and partner network.

For StarLeaf customers who may need to enable remote working for their entire workforce for an unknown length of time, StarLeaf has introduced new flexible conferencing license options. These new options provide customers with the ability to increase conferencing capacity as needed.

Finally, StarLeaf is launching a new remote working hub to support users and customers with best practices and resources for working remotely. This is available on here: https://www.starleaf.com/resources/remote-working-hub/

On the plans, Mark Richer, StarLeaf CEO said, “We have always believed in the power of remote working and now this is becoming a reality for millions of people. These are testing times, during which StarLeaf is in a position to help. StarLeaf will support our customers by ensuring that they can continue to operate as near to normal as possible. In turn, our customers are able to meet their obligations to their employees by following the latest recommendations to allow and encourage remote working.”

-ENDS-



About StarLeaf

StarLeaf enables seamless collaboration through intelligently engineered, reliable meeting room systems, superior video conferencing, and secure messaging. Designed and engineered by StarLeaf, the experience is intuitive and feature-rich, allowing total interoperability across all devices. StarLeaf brings future-proof communications to the enterprise, with a 99.999% uptime guarantee, robust security, ISO/IEC 27001 certification, and data jurisdiction control. Founded in 2008 in Cambridge, StarLeaf is the provider of choice for delivering meeting solutions that exceed enterprise expectations of service, security, and support. For more information, visit www.starleaf.com or follow us: Twitter (@StarLeafCo) and LinkedIn (StarLeaf).



Press contacts

Holly Mercer/ Avinash Nandra

Spreckley

Tel: (0) 207 388 9988

Email: starleaf@spreckley.co.uk