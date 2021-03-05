StarLeaf appoints new Chief Sales Officer Mike Tumalty, former Global VP of Sales at Decibel

New Chief Marketing Officer David Gingell also joins from software firms including Seal Software, Adobe and NetApp

Ex-Salesforce Europe co-founder Fergus Gloster has been appointed to the board

StarLeaf will focus on product development this year while transitioning to a SaaS-based offering

Watford, 5th March: Video collaboration solutions provider StarLeaf is welcoming Mike Tumalty as its new Chief Sales Officer, David Gingell as its new Chief Marketing Officer, and Fergus Gloster to the board, as the company seeks to maximise the rapid adoption of remote working caused by the global pandemic.

In 2021 StarLeaf will focus on becoming the foremost software option for business video collaboration and has brought in its sales and marketing heavyweights to achieve this.

Mike Tumalty

Mike Tumalty joins StarLeaf as Chief Sales Officer. Previously Global VP of Sales at Decibel, the leader in digital experience analytics, Tumalty has more than 20 years of experience in leading hi-tech sales teams and will be tasked with further extending StarLeaf’s sales reach to reflect the company’s new direction.

Also joining the leadership team is David Gingell as Chief Marketing Officer. With more than 25 years of experience in high-tech sales and marketing, including most recently at Seal Software, the leader in AI contract analytics, where he was CMO for over three years, Gingell’s role will focus on helping to turn StarLeaf into a global force for messaging, meeting, calling software.

As well as Tumalty and Gingell, StarLeaf is welcoming a new non-executive director to the board with SaaS expert Fergus Gloster taking up the position. Gloster brings with him over 25 years of experience in advising and leading software businesses, specialising in SaaS business models, as one of the founders of Salesforce.com in Europe.

Tumalty, Gingell and Gloster are joining StarLeaf at a pivotal moment in the company’s history. StarLeaf saw its strongest-ever financial results last year with 60% revenue growth in video meetings, calls and chats in the first half of 2020 alone. The company has increased its client base, adding new organisations that are looking for a reliable and secure platform to keep their teams and employees connected remotely.

In 2021, StarLeaf will continue to add customers and will transition to becoming a SaaS-based offering that provides web-based messaging, meeting, calling and video conferencing services that are essential to keeping teams productive and engaged, whether they are working from home or the office.

Mark Richer, CEO and co-founder of StarLeaf, commented: “I’m delighted to welcome Mike, David and Fergus to the StarLeaf family. We have challenging targets ahead of us for 2021 but with such a brilliant leadership team and board, I am certain we will emerge stronger than ever.”

Mike Tumalty, Chief Sales Officer of StarLeaf, commented: “It’s an exciting time to be joining StarLeaf as the company looks to transform its product and offering. Communicating this new message through sales and building relationships with customers is a critical part of this and I’m looking forward to taking on this challenge and working alongside David and Fergus to achieve this.”

David Gingell, CMO of StarLeaf, commented: “StarLeaf is a video collaboration platform I have long admired for its dedication to ease of use, reliability and security. I look forward to working alongside Mark and the team to help lead the marketing strategy of the company through this period of rapid growth.”

Fergus Gloster, non-executive director at StarLeaf, commented: “Video conferencing providers have seen vast surges of demand during the pandemic, and this is likely to continue as businesses and organisations across the world continue to grapple with its effects. It’s an opportune moment for a homegrown platform like StarLeaf to emerge as one of the frontrunners in the space.”

