New product launches continue to deliver on the StarLeaf commitment to reliable and intuitively simple enterprise meetings, no matter how they’re held.

StarLeaf, the global provider of meeting room solutions and video conferencing services for enterprises, is to officially showcase new products StarLeaf Huddle, StarLeaf MultiJoin and StarLeaf for Teams at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2020, with demos available on the StarLeaf stand.

The ability for people to quickly and easily collaborate by video from anywhere, regardless of device or platform, remains a key driver for StarLeaf in 2020. These new product launches are the first of many updates planned this year, which will support more use cases and workflows, delivering even more value to StarLeaf users.

StarLeaf Huddle

StarLeaf Huddle is an all-in-one video meeting room solution designed to deliver the best user experience for video meetings in smaller spaces. It enables enterprises to get the most out of their workplaces with the ability to quickly, and cost-effectively, make any small space a collaboration hub.

StarLeaf Huddle is easy to install. It comes complete with a microphone, wide-angle camera, touchscreen and Pronto Cable USB, with optimised cable management for smaller spaces.

StarLeaf MultiJoin

Addressing enterprise users’ requirements for joining meetings on different meeting services, StarLeaf has expanded its already highly interoperable solution, so users can benefit from StarLeaf’s optimised experience and intuitively simple workflow for every video meeting. Join meetings instantly at the touch of a button, from any StarLeaf room, without needing complex dial-in codes or having to reserve a room.

StarLeaf MultiJoin works with Microsoft Teams (via CVI partners), Microsoft Skype for Business, Zoom, Webex, BlueJeans, and Pexip.

StarLeaf for Teams

Organisations working with Microsoft Teams can now integrate StarLeaf’s high quality video meetings with the advanced collaboration tools in Microsoft Teams. From instant team huddles, to supplier reviews, and weekly updates, StarLeaf for Teams allows users to meet with anyone, anywhere, on any device. Users can create, schedule, and launch a StarLeaf meeting directly from both the Teams app and Outlook calendar.

The StarLeaf for Teams app is part of a wider suite of StarLeaf features designed to enable organisations using Microsoft tools to seamlessly benefit from StarLeaf’s world-class enterprise video platform.

Mark Richer, Chief Executive Officer at StarLeaf, commented: "At its heart, collaboration is about enabling people to work better together, whenever and wherever they are, and whatever the tools they use. It’s why we work hard to make our video meeting solutions highly flexible, reliable and intuitively simple, whether it’s a large scheduled video meeting or a spontaneous huddle.

“We also recognise that times have changed, and today’s enterprise organisations are increasingly choosing a best-of-breed approach to collaboration, bringing together a number of industry leading tools to create the technology stack that works for them. We’ve invested heavily in designing room and meeting solutions that are secure, reliable, intuitively simple, and fit in with an enterprise’s existing workflows, working seamlessly with other tools like Microsoft Teams.

"The launch of StarLeaf Huddle, StarLeaf MultiJoin and StarLeaf for Teams shows our commitment to offering organisations a truly best-of-breed collaboration platform designed to work for everyone.”

Demos of StarLeaf Huddle, StarLeaf MultiJoin and StarLeaf for Teams, will be taking place at ISE 2020 from 11-14 February in Amsterdam. Register for free entry.

Not attending ISE 2020? Talk to us for more information.

About StarLeaf

StarLeaf enables seamless collaboration through intelligently engineered, reliable meeting room systems, superior video conferencing, and secure messaging. Designed and engineered by StarLeaf, the experience is intuitive and feature-rich, allowing total interoperability across all devices. StarLeaf brings future-proof communications to the enterprise, with a 99.999% uptime guarantee, robust security, ISO/IEC 27001 certification, and data jurisdiction control. Founded in 2008 in Cambridge, StarLeaf is the provider of choice for delivering meeting solutions that exceed enterprise expectations of service, security, and support. For more information, visit www.starleaf.com or follow us: Twitter (@StarLeafCo) and LinkedIn (StarLeaf).

