Federal President presents German Environmental Prize

Osnabrück/Darmstadt. With an appeal to our sense of solidarity as a global community, yesterday (Sunday), at the darmstadtium conference centre in Darmstadt, Germany’s Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called for a change of course to conserve biodiversity and stop global warming. At the awards ceremony for the German Environmental Prize, which is awarded by the German Federal Environmental Foundation (DBU), the German President stated that “change can only arise from solidarity”. And: “The ecological transformation will improve our quality of life.” The prize comes with a remuneration of EUR 500,000 and was split equally between ecologist Prof. Dr. Katrin Böhning-Gaese and peatlands researcher Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. Hans Joosten.

Further information about the German Environmental Prize 2021 to be found at https://www.dbu.de/umweltpreis (German only)

