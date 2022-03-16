BERLIN (March 16, 2022) — MMA Germany is delighted to announce the appointment of Stephanie Beer, as its new country director, reporting to Chris Babayode, MD MMA EMEA. Beer succeeds Katja Griesser (who managed MMA Germany from 2020 together with Chair Mark Wächter) is no stranger to the industry and was most recently in charge of communication and member services at the OWM (Organisation Werbungtreibende im Markenverband) - the German Advertisers Association.

“At MMA Germany I will be expanding on my role at the OWM: with our focus on ‘Architecting the Future of Marketing.” commented Beer. “As part of my new remit, I look forward to shaping the transformation of marketing, and as a trade body, continuing to build on the cooperation between marketers and the tech solution providers in order to create an inspiring and enriching industry for marketers, publishers, agencies, and tech providers.

MMA Germany logo

Babayode said: “Collaboration is crucial to a trade body and that is what we at MMA EMEA and MMA Germany do as we align the players across the full marketing ecosystem. With Beer and our board members we plan to bring insights, research, tools, and solutions to the market to help build impact and growth.”

With members such as Unilever, McDonald's, Bayer, Meta, TikTok, Sony Music, Adjust, Google, Ogury, Upday and Universal McCann, MMA Germany has established itself as the leading marketing association in Germany since 2016, bringing together all stakeholders in the digital value chain. Since the founding of MMA in Germany, mobile media usage has increased constantly and “mobile first” has successfully established itself with most advertisers.

Today, it is increasingly about concrete help and support for marketers with the challenges they face including data, measurement, marketing capabilities, brand safety and sustainability, multi-touch attribution, and customer experience. In addition, with an eye on future topics to help marketers take advantage of Web 3.0, NFT’s and the metaverse.

“We are very pleased to have Stephanie Beer join us, a proven expert on the German market with excellent contacts,” added Mark Wächter, Chair of MMA Germany. “In particular, her deep understanding of the needs and challenges of advertisers will be a great asset for us.”

About the MMA:

With more than 800 member companies and activities in over 50 countries, the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) is the leading global non-profit organization for mobile marketing. Its members represent the entire value chain including advertisers, agencies, technology providers and media companies. The declared mission of the MMA is to promote digital transformation through mobile, to enable innovations and thus to drive economic growth. The smartphone enables brands to be closer to consumers than ever before. The local representation of MMA Germany is managed by Mark Wächter (Chairman) and Stephanie Beer (Country Director). More information about MMA Germany can be found on the website, the blog or on Twitter.

For more information on MMA Global, visit https://www.mmaglobal.com/.

For information on all of MMA’S events and to register for its events, visit https://www.mmaglobal.com/events.

Media Contact:

Peggy Anne Salz

Chief Content Officer

MMA Germany

peggy@mobilegroove.com

Mobile: +49 1722451028