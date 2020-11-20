The move highlights the company’s commitment to supporting its Japanese customers.



ESPOO, Finland, and YOKOHAMA, Japan, November 20, 2020 – Tuxera, a world-leader in quality-assured storage management and networking software, announced an official establishment of a Japanese subsidiary, Tuxera Japan KK, with its regional headquarters located in Yokohama, Japan.

With a large embedded software device market, Japan is home to many internationally leading device manufacturers in automotive and consumer electronics. According to BCC Research, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) market for embedded systems is projected to increase from $75.4 billion in 2018 to $99.9 billion in 2023.

Reinforcing regional support

For over a decade, Tuxera has been bringing highly reliable and fail-safe embedded file systems software to millions of devices worldwide. The company has also seen strong success in Japan in the past few years especially with the growth of local partnerships within the consumer electronics and automotive software industry.

“We are excited to be strengthening the local Japanese team,” says Masashi Kuroko, Head of Japan at Tuxera. “It’s all about our promise to exceptional customer service. We look forward to continuing and improving our close, focused collaboration with local customers. With an official local presence, we will be able to use our industry expertise to support the growing needs of the Japanese market even more effectively than before.”

“Opening a Tuxera subsidiary in Japan is a great milestone for us,” says Tuukka Ahoniemi, CEO of Tuxera. “This past year, our company has seen immense success in Japan and in the APAC region overall. Establishing a new local entity allows us to accelerate our growth and support our Japanese key customers, some of the top industry players in the world, by having our experts work even more closely with them.”

Tuxera continues to see Japan as an integral part of its ongoing global strategy.

Tuxera is a leading provider of quality-assured embedded storage management software and networking technologies. Helping people and businesses store and do more with their data, our software is at the core of phones, tablets, cars, TV sets, cameras, drones, external storage, routers, spacecraft, IoT devices, and more. We help you store your data reliably, while making file transfers fast and content easily accessible. Tuxera is also an active member of multiple industry organizations, including JEDEC, AGL, SD Association, The Linux Foundation, and many others. Founded in 2008, Tuxera’s headquarters are located in Finland, with regional offices in China, Germany, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and the US.

