Transatel and Strategic Imperatives collaborate for an off-the-shelf, seamless MVNO & IoT integrated billing & provisioning solution

Staines upon Thames, 13th October 2020: Strategic Imperatives today announced the launch of MVNOconnect, a new module that complements Strategic Imperatives’ ground-breaking SaaS billing platform, Elevate, by integrating with Transatel’s universal cellular connectivity platform for MVNOs and IoT providers.

MVNOconnect

Transatel (NTT group), offers UK providers an MVNO in a box: providing real-time control on the EE network, secure, global cellular connectivity services, authentication and network management. They boast a track record of over 170 successful MVNO launches across Europe.

This collaboration will offer service providers an innovative, real-time and cloud-native billing and provisioning solution, benefitting from Transatel’s mobile connectivity services and Strategic Imperatives’ award-winning billing platform. Strategic Imperatives’ MVNOconnect empowers providers to effectively monetise the new connectivity and digital services and streamline their business processes to manage the full customer lifecycle.

Philippe Vigneau, VP of Business Development, at Transatel said: “Billing and provisioning are critical components for any MVNO and IoT provider. Our MVNO-in-a-box proposition requires a ready-to-go billing counterpart to make processes quick and efficient for newcomers and experienced telcos alike. Strategic Imperatives are an excellent example of what MVNOs look for in a billing partner.”

Strategic Imperatives COO, Tim Sayer commented: “We are excited to be joining forces with Transatel to provide an off-the-shelf integrated MVNO & IoT solution that combines Transatel’s world-leading cellular platform with Strategic Imperatives’ pioneering billing solution, Elevate. With enhanced service offerings and newly monetised revenue streams, this combination will undoubtedly help keep service providers ahead of the competition.”

MVNOconnect is available from Strategic Imperatives as an optional module to users of Elevate billing and requires no upfront infrastructure or development investment. For further information on Strategic Imperatives telco billing and monetisation platform please visit our website www.imperatives.co.uk

ENDS

About Strategic Imperatives

Strategic Imperatives are the UK market leaders in SaaS billing, monetisation and subscription. Our ground-breaking SaaS billing platform Elevate, has shaken the stagnant billing market through its innovative approach. The platform’s real-time engine, streamlined user experience, comprehensive integration framework and revolutionary hyper-scaling technology is redefining an outdated process that has become a barrier to growth and puts billing at the heart of our customers’ ability to flexibly bill for any product, service or event. For more information, please visit www.imperatives.co.uk

