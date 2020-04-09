By standardising quality programs across 31 plants, the largest glass recycler in North America uses actionable insights from Enact to improve customer confidence and expand into new markets

InfinityQS® International, Inc. (InfinityQS), the global authority on data-driven enterprise quality, announces that North America’s largest glass recycler—Strategic Materials—has deployed InfinityQS’ cloud-based Quality Intelligence platform, Enact®, to standardise data collection and quality programs at 31 of its recycling plants—with plans to expand to others. Using Enact, quality professionals at Strategic Materials gain real-time visibility into the process performance within these plants—empowering immediate issue detection and corrections, as well as the cross-site analysis needed to drive continuous improvement.

Founded in 1896, Strategic Materials supplies recycled glass to manufacturers of glass containers, fiberglass insulation, highway bead, decorative glass, glass fillers, and other specialty glass. Previously, the company used non-standardised data collection methods. As a result, plant personnel were required to manually enter quality data into separate spreadsheets for each process. In addition to being time consuming, this method prevented consistent, regular quality checks and the timely discovery of issues.

Differences in the data collected between sites—such as in process nomenclature—made it challenging for Brad Bell, Director of Quality & Continuous Improvement at Strategic Materials, to look at each plant’s performance and uncover actionable insights. Bell needed a quality system that could easily unite Strategic Materials’ disparate quality data—and he selected Enact.

Built to collect quality data and conduct deep-dive analyses, Enact provides a richer way for manufacturers to understand their processes—and surfaces the intelligence needed to make rapid improvements. Enact unlocks the true power hidden within manufacturing quality data, exposing trends across an entire enterprise. This enables companies to respond quickly and make required process tweaks in the moment—preventing out-of-specification product from leaving a plant.

Because Enact is a cloud-native platform, Bell was able to quickly roll the solution out to multiple plants—starting with 12 sites and expanding to 31 in only three months. Today, Strategic Materials benefits from the insights gained from having centralised data that gets entered in a standardised manner. Quality technicians now have the power to tell, in real time, how any process is performing—and can make immediate adjustments as needed. Moreover, Bell and his team can quickly and easily assemble quality data from all 31 plants into a single report—exposing once-hidden opportunities for process improvement.

Regarding the deployment of Enact, Bell commented, “How quickly we built standardised data collections—and how easily we can visually identify trends—is nothing short of great. Enact gives us a real-time, complete picture of all our processes. We use the system to closely monitor performance across facilities on a day-to-day basis. Most notably, we share Enact data with our customers every week. The reporting enables us to demonstrate—to current and future customers alike—that we are a consistent, worry-free supplier who produces a high-quality product.”

“The Strategic Materials story is a compelling example of what’s possible when organisations have unified, standardised data—and the ability to effectively act on them,” said Eric Weisbrod, Vice President of Product Management at InfinityQS. “Beyond the cost and waste savings that come with better process monitoring, manufacturers can attain a clear competitive advantage by way of a focused commitment to quality. Using Enact, Strategic Materials has set themselves apart from the competition, leading to increased business, additional revenue streams, and overall greater profitability.”

To learn more about how Enact provides Strategic Materials with real-time visibility across its recycling enterprise, download the full case study from the InfinityQS website.

About Strategic Materials

With over a 100-year history, Strategic Materials is North America’s largest and most comprehensive glass recycler, with nearly 50 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company focus has been and continues to be on creating value for customers through innovation and continuous improvement. The company is a technology partner to cleaner, more efficient glass production, providing customers and suppliers with economical and environmentally viable solutions for reuse of waste streams including glass and plastic. For more information visit www.strategicmaterials.com.

About InfinityQS International, Inc.

For over 30 years, InfinityQS has been the leading global provider of Manufacturing Quality Intelligence software and services. Powered by a robust Statistical Process Control (SPC) analytics engine, the company’s solutions—Enact® and ProFicient™—deliver unparalleled visibility and strategic insight across the enterprise, from the shop floor to the boardroom. This extensive deep-dive capability enables manufacturers to improve product quality; decrease cost and risk; improve compliance; and make strategic, data-driven business decisions. Headquartered near Washington, D.C. and with offices in Seattle, London, and Beijing, InfinityQS has thousands of customers around the world, including Ball Corporation, Boston Scientific, Graham Packaging, and Medtronic. For more information, visit www.infinityqs.com.

