Amsterdam/Berlin, 23.9.2020 -- 22 animal protection groups from 16 European countries are carrying out a “hero’s wake-up call” to appeal to Mike Kehoe to help millions of animals. With the website www.KehoeBeAHero.com, they are prompting Subway’s new president for EMEA to implement higher animal welfare standards for chickens raised for meat in order for animal suffering to be reduced. The publishing of the website on September 23 at noon will be accompanied by various creative online and offline events. In Amsterdam, the area around Kehoe’s workplace, Subway’s European headquarters in Prinsengracht 13, will be plastered with hundreds of posters and street graffiti.

The animal protection groups request that Subway joins the European Chicken Commitment. More than 300 companies have already agreed to implement the standards specified by the commitment, among them Subway USA and Subway Canada. The European executive management is, however, still ignoring the demands of the animal protection organizations. They are now placing high hopes in Mike Kehoe.

Mike Kehoe Be A Hero

“We are appealing to Mike Kehoe to make the right decision. By joining the European Chicken Commitment, Subway would finally assume responsibility and reduce animal suffering for chickens. That would indeed be heroic because with his decision, Mike Kehoe will be influencing millions of lives”, Mahi Klosterhalfen, president and CEO of Albert Schweitzer Foundation, explains.

In factory farms, the chickens that are used on Subway’s sandwiches and salads only have floor space of a little more than half a sheet of paper each. Due to massive overbreeding the animals grow so fast that they collapse under their enormous weight. Because of insufficient stunning methods, many chickens are fully aware of their own slaughter. The European Chicken Commitment, drafted by Albert Schweitzer Foundation, Een DIER Een VRIEND, and 28 other animal protection groups, organized in the Open Wing Alliance, addresses these and other big problems in conventional chicken farming.

More about the campaign against Subway and the European Chicken Commitment.

