Madrid, Spain and Washington, DC – March 24, 2022 – Summa Networks today announced it has joined Competitive Carriers Association (“CCA”). Summa Networks is the market specialist in Subscribers, Policy and Identity Management. Its solution is a complete software suite that includes UDM, UDR, AUSF, UDSF, HLR, HSS, AAA and PCRF/PCF to guide carriers in their transition to 5G, while still supporting their 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G NSA networks for as long as needed by customers. CCA is the nation’s leading association for competitive wireless providers and stakeholders across the United States.

Javier Martin, CEO at Summa Networks said, “We are honored to be members of the association that supports the interests of rural carriers in the US. We appreciate the challenge for local operators to select and integrate the best software components for their mobile network, and we are here to provide them with an evolutive mobile core technology so that they can stay at the forefront of mobile technology for the years to come supported by our US-based integration partners.”

Summa Networks logo

“We are delighted to welcome Summa Networks to CCA,” said CCA President & CEO Steven K. Berry. “CCA’s associate members play an integral role in the competitive carrier ecosystem, and Summa Networks’ expertise and innovative solutions will certainly be a valuable addition for the entire membership.”

As a commitment to simplify the journey to 5G for carriers of all types and sizes, Summa Networks has recently launched its plug & play VoLTE and VoWiFi solution voLTEinabox.

Summa Networks will exhibit at CCA’s Mobile Carriers Show, which takes place April 11-13 in Tampa, Florida.

About Summa Networks

Summa Networks is the market specialist in Subscriber Data Management (SDM) and Policy Management. Our mission is to guide carriers of all sizes and types in their transition towards 5G, while they still need to operate on 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G NSA networks until ready to upgrade to 5G SA, first as an overlay function in hybrid interworking mode, then as pure 5G Standalone at the end of the way. Our trusted SDM solution, including an HLR, HSS for LTE, HSS for IMS, 5G NSA, UDR, UDM, AUSF, PCRF, PCF provided in a single piece of software, has a numerous set of features like AUC, EIR, DNS/ENUM, Lawful Interception (HSM), AAA for VoLTE and VoWiFi. Cost-effective as software optimizes the use of HW resources, our solution is suitable for MNOs, MVNOs, MVNE/As, Private LTE, IoT networks and Secure communications.

www.summanetworks.com

About CCA

CCA is the nation’s leading association for competitive wireless providers and stakeholders across the United States. Members range from small, rural carriers serving fewer than 5,000 customers to regional and nationwide providers serving millions of customers, as well as vendors and suppliers that provide products and services throughout the wireless communications ecosystem.

www.ccamobile.org

Media Contacts:

Francesca Rigamonti, Summa Networks

+31 6 86851392

francesca.rigamonti@summanetworks.com

Lucy Hodas, CCA

(202) 747-0714

lhodas@ccamobile.org