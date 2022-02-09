Summa Networks and X2ONE have partnered to jointly develop voLTEinabox, an integrated, fully virtualized, and cost-effective VoLTE / VoWiFi solution which has now been shortlisted for Best Digital Tech Breakthrough at the GLOMO awards.

Madrid/Tel Aviv, 9 February 2022 - Summa Networks and X2ONE have been shortlisted for Best Digital Tech Breakthrough (companies under $10M Annual Global Revenue) at the GLOMO awards. The companies received the nomination for their integrated, fully virtualized, and cost-effective VoLTE / VoWiFi solution: voLTEinabox.

voLTEinabox logo

voLTEinabox is a simple plug&play VoLTE and VoWiFi solution that makes it easy for carriers of all sizes to implement VoLTE and VoWiFi and speed up their go-to-market. This solution is scalable, 3GPP- compliant, and can be deployed in a Opex or Capex model or as managed services.

The award is part of the Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards, the most prestigious awards in the mobile technology industry, which will enter their 27th year at GSMA MWC Barcelona 2022. The awards celebrate the key innovations and achievements across the mobile industry judged by the sector´s most prominent subject matter experts.

Javier Martin, CEO of Summa Networks, says: “With X2ONE we had the vision of solving the pain points of carriers by reducing their integration efforts and sourcing the best components to enable VoLTE and VoWiFi on their networks. This nomination proves that we have been working in the right direction and we are honoured to feature as one of the innovators in the mobile industry.”

Shmayahu Reichman, Founder and Chairman of X2ONE, says: “Being carrier ourselves with our MVNO Widely Mobile we felt the pain of not finding a simple-to-implement VoLTE and VoWiFi solution in the market, which is why we partnered with Summa Networks to develop it. It is an honour that voLTEinabox has been shortlisted for such a prestigious award as it gives us more chances to help other operators easily upgrading their networks to the newest standards”.

The award ceremony will be held during the MWC in Barcelona (Spain), at 12 - 1 (CET) on Wednesday 2 March as part of a live special with Mobile World Live.

Summa Networks will exhibit at the MWC Barcelona on 28 February - 3 March 2022. More information about voLTEinabox on www.volteinabox.com

About Summa Networks

Summa Networks is the market specialist in subscribers, policy and identity management. Their mission is to guide carriers of all sizes and types in their transition towards 5G, while they still need to operate on 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G NSA networks until ready to upgrade to 5G SA, first as an overlay function in hybrid interworking mode, then as pure 5G Standalone. Their trusted subscriber data management solution, including an HLR, HSS for LTE, HSS for IMS, 5G NSA, UDR, UDM, AUSF, PCRF, PCF provided in a single piece of software, has a numerous set of features like AUC, EIR, DNS/ENUM, Lawful Interception (HSM), AAA for VoLTE and VoWiFi. Cost-effective as software optimizes the use of HW resources, the solution is suitable for MNOs, MVNOs, MVNE/As, Private LTE, IoT networks and Secure communications.

www.summanetworks.com

About X2ONE

X2ONE was founded in 2015 in Israel to provide MVNE services to MVNOs internationally. Their X2ONE platform is designed to provide telecom carriers such as MNOs, MVNOs, VoIP Carriers, ISPs with a single software suite covering the technical aspects of the telephony service, so that operators can focus on sales.

www.x2one.com

