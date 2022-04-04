Subscribers Data Management leader Summa Networks announces partnership with CCN (Cirrus Core Networks), enlarging its footprint in the North American region

Madrid (Spain) and Boca Raton (US), April 4th, 2022 - Summa Networks is the European-based market specialist in Subscribers, Policy and Identity Management. Its solution is a complete software suite that includes UDM, UDR, AUSF, UDSF, HLR, HSS, AAA and PCRF/PCF to guide carriers in their transition to 5G, while still supporting their 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G NSA networks. Today it officially announces its partnership with CCN, US-based core network integrator, that offers the most comprehensive and innovative solutions for IaaS fully managed packed core, IMS, content delivery and applications to MNOs and MVNOs.

Summa Networks logo

According to Javier Martin, Chief Executive Officer at Summa Networks: “Our subscribers, policy and identity management software suite is being recognized in the industry as a great choice for carriers of all sizes and geographies. The demand for our solution is growing in North America, where we already have a large track record of customers and partners. CCN’s local presence and expertise in integrating complex mobile core network solutions is the perfect combination to assist more and more rural and bigger operators in the region.”

“Our mission is to accelerate LTE and IMS network revenue through fast and cost-effective deployment of cloud-based NFV solutions. We selected Summa Networks’ cloud-based software suite because it is easy to integrate and deploy in any mobile network, while offering a comprehensive set of features that evolves with the market standards, for a truly future-proof solution.” says Adam Crane, Chief Executive Officer at CCN.

Summa Networks and CCN have already worked on several joint projects in North America and Europe, including the delivery of a virtualized MVNO Core solution to a multi-country European MVNO.

As a commitment to local rural carriers, Summa Networks is member of the Competitive Carriers Association (CCA). Both Summa Networks and CCN will attend CCA’s Mobile Carriers Show, 11-13 April 2022, in Tampa (FL).

About Summa Networks

Summa Networks is the market specialist in Subscriber Data Management (SDM) and Policy Management. Our mission is to guide carriers of all sizes and types in their transition towards 5G, while they still need to operate on 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G NSA networks until ready to upgrade to 5G SA, first as an overlay function in hybrid interworking mode, then as pure 5G Standalone at the end of the way. Our trusted SDM solution, including an HLR, HSS for LTE, HSS for IMS, 5G NSA, UDR, UDM, AUSF, PCRF, PCF provided in a single piece of software, has a numerous set of features like AUC, EIR, DNS/ENUM, Lawful Interception (HSM), AAA for VoLTE and VoWiFi. Cost-effective as software optimises the use of HW resources, our solution is suitable for MNOs, MVNOs, MVNE/As, Private LTE, IoT networks and Secure communications.

www.summanetworks.com

About CCN

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, with operations in the UK and India, Cirrus Core Networks (CCN) provides flexibly managed Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) for Communication Service Providers (CSPs), Enterprises and Industrial companies. CCN was created by a core group of seasoned telecom executives sharing a common belief that Network Function Virtualization (NFV) heralds a paradigm shift in wireless. Today, the company offers an impressive portfolio that includes 3G/4G/5G EPC, HSS/HLR, DRA, IMS/VoLTE/VoWiFi, and a multitude of Value-Added Services that powers Private LTE, Carrier Breakout & Optimization Hub (CBO), and many more solutions. With its current IaaS offering, CCN offers CSPs and Enterprises the most comprehensive and innovative portfolio of solutions.

At CCN, we apply our team’s extensive vendor and operator experience in collaborative ways to drive the development, deployment, operation and evolution of our solutions. Learn more about CCN’s creative solutions at www.cirruscorenetworks.com or follow us on Twitter @cirrusnfv.