6 MAY 2021. SAN FRANCISCO - Human Layer Security company Tessian today announces that Ramin Sayar, President and CEO of Sumo Logic, has joined its Board of Directors.

In his role as a board member, Sayar will advise on various go-to-market strategies, technology strategies, as well as, help drive and improve operational excellence to support Tessian’s accelerated global growth. Sayar will continue to lead Sumo Logic as the company’s President and CEO, a position he has held since 2014.

Ramin Sayer

Sayar brings with him over 20 years of experience in the technology industry, along with a strong track record of developing innovative products in both emerging and mature markets. Mr. Sayar, an experienced strategic and operating leader of both small and large organizations, has a strong track record of developing innovative products in both emerging and mature markets. Prior to joining Sumo Logic he served as the Sr. Vice President and GM of VMware’s Cloud Management Business Unit at VMware, which was the company’s fastest growing billion dollar business unit. Previously, Ramin held multiple executive roles w/ leading companies such as HP Software, Mercury Software, Tibco Software, AOL & Netscape. Sayar has also served as advisor and on the boards of various other startup companies, helping them build product, go-to-market and business strategies.

On joining Tessian’s Board of Directors, Sayar said, “It’s very exciting to join such an innovative and pioneering team like Tessian. By focusing on people first, Tessian has defined and created a new category of security software that is defining the Human Layer Security movement, and I see more companies - legacy and new - following suit. Tessian’s technology enables businesses to visualize the risks posed by employees and easily take targeted actions to reduce them. What I find most impactful and remarkable is how Tessian drives lasting behavior change in employees, which ultimately makes them not only more accountable, but also more secure in their work and personal lives.”

Tim Sadler, CEO and co-founder of Tessian said, “Having Ramin join Tessian’s board is another step in reinforcing our position as the category leader in Human Layer Security. Ramin is a world-class operator and one of the most empathetic leaders I’ve met. His human-first approach to business aligns perfectly with our company values and mission, and I believe this alignment will help us solve some of the biggest challenges that enterprises face today. With his knowledge of the industry and talent for helping innovative startups grow and thrive, Ramin’s appointment is going to be game-changing for our customers and our company.”

