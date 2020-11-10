World’s smallest high performance A4 colour printer provides speed, quality, reliability and ROI

Egham, 10 November 2020 – OKI Europe Ltd has announced the launch of the new super compact C650. Available from January 2021, the C650 is the perfect A4 colour printer to support hotel, restaurant and café businesses (HoReCa), to create visual communications on an as-needed basis with a compact, easy-to-use device. The C650 delivers ROI while providing professional quality colour printing and superb media handling capabilities with speed and reliability, removing the need for third party suppliers. Thanks to unique Space Saving Technology, the C650 will fit comfortably in or on a reception desk, under a POS system, or in the back office.

As well as invoices, registration forms and everyday business documents, the C650 is ideal for printing bespoke promotional materials and collateral, including wipe-clean or single use menus, QR code table stickers for low-touch table service, signage, loyalty cards and vouchers, freestanding and hanging banners as well as floor and window stickers to promote social distancing and so much more. HoReCa businesses no longer have to rely on costly and time consuming third party suppliers, they can quickly adapt to the growing trend for personalisation or changing government guidelines, particularly in the current environment. Furthermore, the ability to print on UV-resistant, tear-resistant and waterproof materials, gives HoReCa businesses complete flexibility to print what they need, when they need it.

Thanks to OKI’s pioneering digital LED technology, the C650 provides high speed printing with rich colour output on media as light as 60gsm and up to 256gsm, and from B8 up to 1.32m in length, and will print 35 pages per minute, allowing HoReCa businesses to respond to changing trends and requirements quickly and cost-effectively in-house.

The C650’s innovative design includes full front access which reduces the amount of space needed to operate the printer compared to a similar sized device. When it comes to maintaining the C650, only a 2cm space is required around the sides of the device.

The C650 requires as little maintenance as possible, so it’s always available. High value componentry used in place of plastic makes this one of the most robust printers in its class, guaranteeing a long and hassle-free life. Separate toners and long life drums enable a high duty cycle and maximum use of consumables, ensuring the C650 keeps printing and printing, making it ideal for HoReCa businesses that require high volume printing and high colour coverage.

“HoReCa has been one of the hardest hit sectors in these challenging times with businesses forced to react quickly to changing guidelines.” says Javier Lopez, General Manager Vertical Solutions EMEA, OKI Europe Ltd. “Visual Communications will play a critical role in helping businesses attract guests and customers, promote safety and to adhere to changing requirements. However, many businesses are reliant on third party suppliers as they are concerned that having a printer in-house will take up too much premium space and will not have the media handling capabilities or professional quality they need. The C650 addresses these concerns, making printing in-house viable for those businesses where space, reliability, media flexibility, print quality and ease of use are paramount.”

OKI recommends the use of ABBYY FineScanner, the first AI-powered smart mobile scanner for scanning paper documents such as vouchers and receipts and getting perfect digital copies to print and store. This adds scanning capabilities to the C650, removing the need for a separate desktop scanner or MFP which takes up valuable space. Customers can also subscribe to The Design Hub powered by Shoppa, providing a one-stop-shop for design and printing needs. This user-friendly creative platform empowers HoReCa businesses to produce professional quality, fully personalised visual communications and marketing collateral in-house, in a few simple clicks. With custom media files embedded within the print settings of The Design Hub, businesses can immediately print on a range of media types and sizes, at the touch of a button without the need for specialist skill-sets. The Design Hub also allows you to monitor the current status of your C650 including consumables levels, with automated notifications when new consumables are required. Consumables are easy to source and purchase via links to authorised OKI partners for continuous, hassle-free printing.



With organisations and businesses requiring as much support as possible during these challenging times, in addition to an extended 3-year warranty on product registration, as part of its ‘Adapt Today’ campaign, OKI is offering a Business Agility pack with an approximate value of €500* with the purchase of a C650 and a set of CMYK toners. The pack includes a free** six-month subscription to The Design Hub and ABBYY FineScanner Premium, media for sector-specific applications and access to templates and artwork. These tools and assets are designed to help HoReCa businesses quickly adapt their customer signage and communications to changing circumstances, such as adhering to government guidelines keeping customers and guests safe, and to respond to evolving market and social trends without having to rely on third party suppliers.

“World’s Smallest High Performance A4 Colour Printer” – based on OKI research conducted in September 2020 and includes comparably powerful devices. However, the C650 is even smaller than devices at speeds of less than 25ppm.

Print resolution

o 1200 x 1200 dpi

o 290x395x430mm(HxWxD)

o 490 x 435 x 654mm (HxWxD)

o Weight: 60gsm and up to 256gsm

o Size: B8 up to 1.32m long

o 35ppm colour/mono

o 6.5 seconds colour/mono

o 1,940 sheets of 80gsm

[1]Specification subject to change without notice. All trademarks acknowledged.

OKI Europe at a glance

OKI Europe is a division of OKI Data Corporation, a global business-to-business brand and pioneer of award-winning digital LED printer technology. Its compact, robust and leading-edge products combined with customer-centric solutions, empower businesses to create and print professional quality applications in-house. Used by organisations across a range of sectors including retail, graphic arts (print for profit), education, healthcare, hospitality & events, construction, engineering, chemical and more, OKI’s printers are renowned for their innovation, reliability, unrivalled media handling capabilities and superb colour quality.

OKI Europe employs approximately 500 staff in 15 locations and is represented in 60 countries throughout Europe, Middle East, India and Africa. For more information, visit www.oki.com/eu or follow us @OKI_Europe_Ltd

