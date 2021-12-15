Brussels, Belgium and Islamabad, Pakistan, 15th December 2021 – Supernet Limited (“Supernet”), Pakistan’s largest satellite communications systems integrator and service provider, and Belgium based SatADSL S.A. (“SatADSL”) have announced the signing of an agreement empowering Supernet to benefit from the global service offering opportunities via SatADSL’s neXat platform.

neXat is a cloud-based, complete OSS/BSS that enables Supernet to extend the reach of its services as well as sell and buy excess and/or unused capacity in the international market. The platform allows Supernet - whose offering to its customers was previously limited to Pakistan - to expand its business by offering services globally. Supernet can also take advantage of neXat’s eMarketplace to buy and sell managed capacity outside of their existing coverage zones, at a global scale no less, in the fastest time possible.

SatADSL logo

The partnership will also enable SatADSL to offer Ku-band services in the South Asia region.

Head of Business Unit Telecoms & Defence at Supernet Ali Akhtar said: “Supernet through constant investments in human capital and infrastructure as well as its customer care practices is already the leading satellite communications service provider in Pakistan. With the expertise and experience that we have, it is past due that we make a serious effort to expanding our presence internationally. With neXat we see a viable path to achieving this. We look forward to the support from SatADSL in helping us achieve this goal.”

Senior Vice President - APAC at SatADSL Rajeev Nair said: “We are continuously looking to add service providers to our platform in every key global market. Having Supernet – the premier satcom service provider in Pakistan - onboard with us is a step in that direction. We are delighted that neXat, our cloud-based platform, will enable Supernet to offer VSAT services globally and expand their business. The platform simplifies the sales process for service providers and helps the infrastructure owners faster monetise their investment.”

About Supernet

Supernet Limited, one of Pakistan’s leading telecommunications service provider and systems integrator, has been operating since 1995. Supernet offers a full portfolio of local-to-global integrated communications infrastructure solutions to Telecoms, Defense, Enterprise and Government entities. Supernet’s “Connectivity” products and services include a broad spectrum of Wide Area Network (WAN) and Metropolitan Area Network (MAN) solutions based on satellite, fiber optics, microwave and radios. In recent years, Supernet has established its expertise in domains including cybersecurity, power, networking, and surveillance solutions as part of its “Beyond Connectivity” initiative thereby offering a richer portfolio of solutions and services to customers. For more information, please visit www.super.net.pk

About SatADSL

SatADSL (www.satadsl.net) is a technology agnostic, operator agnostic, cloud-based satellite Service Provider which designs and offers innovative satellite networking solutions to banks, microfinances, broadcasters, NGOs, Governments, ISPs, telecom operators and other companies in remote areas or where terrestrial infrastructure is not reliable. Founded in 2011, SatADSL has already installed more than 4,000 VSAT networks in more than 50 countries. It specializes in providing tailor-made solutions based on customers’ specific requirements and flexible service plans that meet its clients’ budgets. SatADSL is the creator of the innovative Cloud-based Service Delivery Platform (C-SDP) which serves as a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution, enabling operators to deliver satellite-based connectivity without investing in additional physical infrastructure.