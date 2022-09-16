Dedicated antennas optimised for light rail vehicles have been launched by HUBER+SUHNER, further expanding its offering to the transport sector.

As all transportation market segments look to cope with rising bandwidth demand, rail, light rail, and road vehicles all have different requirements. The SENCITY® Tram rooftop antennas range has been developed to provide an all-in-one wireless solution and to meet the unique requirements for light rail vehicles such as trams and metros.

SENCITY® Tram rooftop antennas range

The three products in the new range – SENCITY® Tram, SENCITY® Tram MIMO and SENCITY® Tram MULTI – are multi-application rooftop antennas for cellular, Wi-Fi, Tetra, UHF and GNSS, developed to more precisely meet the requirements for the tram and light railways segment.

“The higher data rates used on-board for passengers and the integration of an increasing number of applications, such as video surveillance, have increased the bandwidth requirements for light rail operators,” said Michael Thiel, Product Manager Antennas at HUBER+SUHNER. “We have completed our offering to our customers by adding the specific segment of light rail antennas. These are fit-for-purpose products with the optimal quality, performance, price, certification for the specific application by using specialised materials and constructions for the antennas. For each transportation application, we now can offer dedicated solutions.”

The SENCITY® Tram rooftop antennas provide up to nine radiating elements in one single compact housing, offering support for 4x4 cellular, 4x4 Wi-Fi and dual-band GNSS option. Tetra bands can also be supported as a separate option.

The antennas benefit from the optimised RF performance and high-quality manufacturing that HUBER+SUHNER is well-known for in the industry. An additional advantage comes from the simple and efficient one-hole mounting that allows up to nine radiators to be installed. Alternatively, several antennas can be installed apart from each other for an even more improved performance, with increased spacing and less interference achieving a maximum MIMO throughput.

The SENCITY® Tram rooftop antennas are globally certified for railway standards EN 50155, EN 45545-2, NFPA-130 and CE. Operators are assured that connectivity infrastructure from HUBER+SUHNER can be deployed in any location worldwide.

