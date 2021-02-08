Sophia Antipolis, France, 08 February 2021: Adoption of TSDSI transposed oneM2M standards by India has led to a surge in membership for global standards initiative oneM2M. Over 50 organisations, associated with Telecommunications Standards Development Society, India (TSDSI), registered their interest in participating in oneM2M standardisation activities, coinciding with its 49th Technical Plenary (TP) meeting.

They represent a spectrum of large to small-and-medium sized entities spanning several segments including mobile network operators, network equipment vendors, systems integrators, technology institutes and professional service providers.

“We are extremely pleased that the recent TSDSI transposition of oneM2M standards and their outreach to local organisations has stimulated interest in developing and promoting a global technology- and vendor-neutral approach for IoT systems. We look forward to working with these new additions to oneM2M’s member base,” said oneM2M’s Steering Committee Chair Enrico Scarrone.

The oneM2M standard results from a global collaborative effort that began in 2012 and is currently approaching its Release 4 milestone. TSDSI transposed standards of oneM2M Release 2 were subjected to a rigorous multi-stakeholder review process before adoption as national standards.

“Adoption of these standards helps establish the much-needed standardised technology framework for providing Machine to Machine (M2M) services in India,” said Pamela Kumar Director-General at TSDSI. “It enables users and application service providers in various vertical domains to use “vertical agnostic” platforms for end-to-end IoT systems, with well-defined common service functionalities. This is expected to accelerate multi-vendor deployment of IoT services across verticals, providing a level playing field to Indian innovators and start-ups and facilitate optimal and interoperable use of communications networks and IoT data.”

Building on the contributions of more than 250 members organisations, oneM2M specifications provide a framework to support end-to-end IoT systems, applications, and services. The horizontal architecture and framework for oneM2M technical specifications has been developed in an open and collaborative environment, with a clear governance framework. These factors facilitate trust in its specifications, cross-vendor interoperability tests and certification efforts.

For more information on oneM2M's member base, visit - oneM2M - Current Members.

About oneM2M

oneM2M is the global standards initiative that covers requirements, architecture, API specifications, security solutions and interoperability for Machine-to-Machine and IoT technologies. oneM2M was formed in 2012 and consists of eight of the world's preeminent standards development organizations: ARIB (Japan), ATIS (U.S.), CCSA (China), ETSI (Europe), TIA (U.S.), TSDSI (India), TTA (Korea), and TTC (Japan), together with industry fora or consortia (GlobalPlatform) and over 200 member organizations. oneM2M specifications provide a framework to support applications and services such as the smart grid, connected car, home automation, public safety, and health. oneM2M actively encourages industry associations and forums with specific application requirements to participate in oneM2M, in order to ensure that the solutions developed support their specific needs. For more information, including how to join and participate in oneM2M, see: www.onem2m.org.

