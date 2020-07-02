Bicycle membership brand plans expansion to London, Milan and Paris

Amsterdam / Berlin / Brussels / Copenhagen / London / Milan / Paris, 02 July 2020 Swapfiets, known as the monthly bicycle subscription with the iconic blue front tire, is aiming to become the leading micro mobility membership brand. Today, the company announced its plan to expand its service proposition to London, Milan and Paris before this year’s end while adding new e-mobility products. Swapfiets reached a new milestone in June 2020 with a total of 200.000 members, mainly a result of its enormous growth in larger cities in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium and Denmark.

Swapfiets is expanding in Europe

Cities throughout the world are facing the challenge of environmental pollution through increasing traffic congestion and density. And so far, bicycles are the most efficient, sustainable and ecologically friendly transportation solution for individuals within the existing mobility mix.

But to tackle large city transportation problems the shift from cars to modern individual transportation solutions has to be made as easy as possible for a large number of people living in cities. Consequently – while keeping its focus on bicycles – Swapfiets responds to the demands and needs of communities and commuters to provide innovative e-mobility products, combining existing public transportation with helpful individual transportation solutions for the first and last mile as well as solutions for faster and easier long-distance travel between urban and suburban areas. Besides a fully redesigned and improved version of its Power 7 e-Bike, Swapfiets will introduce a foldable e-Kick and is currently testing a powerful e-Scoot, all made available as simple monthly subscription with repairs being included in the monthly fee. While the e-Kick is already launched in several cities, the e-Scoot, designed and produced by NIU, is in test phase and only limited available in the city of Berlin. The website www.swapfiets.com and mobile app provide a detailed overview of availability and prices for each bicycle and e-mobility product in each city.

“At Swapfiets we believe in the creation of liveable cities by providing mobility services through a monthly subscription, making the cities friendlier, healthier and more comfortable for millions of people”, says Marc van Pappelendam, Managing Director of Swapfiets. “We continue to innovate to create the best products, services and experiences for our members to keep moving.”

About Swapfiets

Swapfiets is the world’s first ‘bicycle as a service’ company. Founded 2014 in the Netherlands, the scale-up quickly developed being one of the leading micro mobility providers in Europe with a total of over 200.000 members in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium and Denmark in June 2020.

The concept of Swapfiets is quite simple: For a monthly subscription fee, Swapfiets members receive a fully functional bicycle or e-mobility solution for their own use. If needed, a repair service is available within 48 hours to repair or directly swap the two-wheeler at no additional cost.

