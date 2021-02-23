ASSET Radio selected for 5G planning including Dynamic Spectrum Sharing

FAIRFAX, VA., USA – 23 February 2021 – TEOCO, the leading provider of analytics, assurance and optimization solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) and OEMs worldwide, today announces that Swisscom, Switzerland’s leading provider of communication, IT and entertainment, has chosen ASSET Radio 5G for its radio network planning requirements. The software has been successfully deployed and integrated into the day to day process at Swisscom.

Prior to deployment Swisscom and TEOCO worked in close collaboration with Swisscom’s network equipment vendor to ensure accurate implementation of the Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) feature in ASSET. This close collaboration ensured the DSS functionality was thoroughly field tested and delivered all the capabilities expected by network design engineers.

The ability to model DSS within a planning tool was a key requirement for Swisscom, enabling the operator to test a range of network scenarios as it looked to rapidly build 5G coverage and capacity in the most cost-efficient way.

“We always strive to push the boundaries and leverage technology innovation to create value for our subscribers. In April 2019, we were the first provider in Europe to activate 5G.” said Stefano Ricca, Head of Radio Network Design at Swisscom. “ASSET 5G from TEOCO, enables us to combine network resources to effectively plan and design our network to deliver an excellent 5G user experience.”

“We’re delighted to further extend our working relationship with Swisscom to provide them with 5G and DSS modeling capabilities,” said Atul Jain, Founder & CEO, TEOCO. “Swisscom has a global reputation for being an early adopter of innovative technology and we’re confident that our ASSET 5G suite will ensure it continues to be rewarded for its foresight.”

