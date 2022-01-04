January 4th, 2022. Swissdigital Design offers a travel line that works with Apple’s Find My app, allowing travellers to locate and keep track of their belongings in a secure and easy way.

Swissdigital Design, a technology fashion premium brand, today announces its first line of travel gear, SDD Finding series, which works with Apple’s vast and global Find My network. The Find My network is a crowdsourced network of almost one billion Apple devices that use Bluetooth wireless technology to detect missing devices or items nearby, and report their approximate location back to the owner in the Find My app. The entire process is end-to-end encrypted and anonymous, so no one else, not even Apple or Swissdigital Design, can view a device’s location or information.

Swissdigital Design with Apple Find my network

With a range of backpacks, luggage, handbags and stand-alone item finders, Swissdigital Design combines design with Apple's innovative technology. Select products in this new line also include other innovations such as a massage function, RFID protection and USB charging system.

These new Swissdigital Design backpacks, bags, luggage, and item finders will be equipped with finding capabilities using Apple’s Find My app, and also feature a speaker capable of producing up to a max. 130 dB alarm and a bright blue light to help locate the bag or item, even in the dark.

“We are happy to have the opportunity to offer our innovative line of luggage and travel gear that work with Apple’s Find My network,” says Martin Bieri, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of Swissdigital Global.

In the first week of the new year, customers in all EU countries, and in the US, will have direct access to the products on Amazon. The products will also be introduced in major retailers in Germany, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Netherlands, followed by other retail stores throughout Europe and North America in the first half of 2022.

In addition to these groundbreaking innovations, the bag styles were all fully thought out during the design phase in Switzerland. Every detail that increases the comfort and reliability of the bag is included. For example, the bags have a secure pocket with a zipper that is worn against the back, and the bags include a key ring so that keys will always be stored at the same location.

All Swissdigital Design bags are of premium quality and have a fashionable design where every business traveller or urban traveller can find a bag that suits their modern urban needs.

These new Swissdigital Design products have completed certification through the Find My network accessory program, which enables third-party companies to build finding capabilities into their products, letting them extend the capabilities of Apple’s Find My app to help their customers locate and keep track of their important items.

About Swissdigital Design

Things are different here. Swissdigital Design is an ambitious brand that loves to push the envelope with its unique fusion of practical and digital. It’s how we came up with DigitalSHIELD, the world’s first Android smartwatch. Swissdigital Design offers high quality lifestyle products such as bags and backpacks. Smart luggage packed with (digital) innovations in a luxury and sleek design. Swissdigital Design is all you need to experience new adventures in a comfortable and trusted way. www.swissdigital.com

Would you like to know more about this high-profile and innovative bag brand? Please contact Swissdigital Design PR, Vincent van Sas, vincent@swissdigital.eu