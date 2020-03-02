BOSTON, MA, March 2, 2020 – Syniti, a global data solution provider, today announced its CEO Kevin Campbell and its Board of Directors have named industry and region veteran Jules Beck as President for its Europe & Africa (EUAF) region, succeeding Clive Bellmore who will assume the post of Chairman for Syniti EUAF. A known leader in the industry, Jules has led rapid growth of several software and services businesses, including Axon Solutions (acquired by HCL Technologies), HP Enterprise Global SAP business (merged with CSC to form DXC Technologies), and most recently ServiceNOW where he served as VP & GM, Customer Outcomes and Professional Services in EMEA.

“I am excited to welcome Jules to Syniti as we enter the second decade in EUAF. Under Clive’s leadership, our EUAF market has grown by three-fold. Jules’ first-hand SI experience, proven success in scaling rapid growth, and his extensive knowledge within the SAP ecosystem made him the perfect leader of choice,” says CEO Kevin Campbell.

Jules Beck

Leading the charge for Syniti EUAF, Jules is accountable for all aspects of the business including customer sales and delivery, operational excellence with a focus on driving growth, market leadership along with employee, partner and customer success.

“At the heart of every business’ digital transformation is the business of data. Mastering data and data understanding in context of business has been Syniti’s single focus since its inception. I am thrilled to lead the charge and partner with our customers and partners for the new decade,” says Jules, President, Europe & Africa.

Bill Green, Chairman of the Board, said, “As a region, EUAF has been core to Syniti’s growth. The appointment of Jules as President of EUAF is an accelerator to our next generation of growth in Europe and Africa and further strengthens the global Syniti leadership team.”

A golf and rugby enthusiast, Jules and his family reside in London.

About Syniti

Syniti, formerly BackOffice Associates, was founded to solve business’ complex data challenges, bringing synergy between data and business, delivering confidence and progress along clients’ business transformation journey. Through a combination of unique data expertise, services, and intelligent software leveraging AI and ML, we help clients manage their data journey from data conversion to data quality, data archival and replication, master data management, analytics, information governance, and data strategy.

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Syniti operates in 25 countries around the globe. Syniti is a purpose-driven organization with focus on accelerating global and human progress, one data challenge at a time

SAP resells SAP Advance Data Migration and Information Steward Accelerator by BackOffice Associates, LLC, doing business as Syniti, as SAP Solution Extensions.

www.syniti.com

@syniti

@synitidata

Contact:

Zarina Stanford

Zarina.Stanford@syniti.com

+1 214 616 3626