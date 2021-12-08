The launch on Exolaunch's Soyuz-2 will be postponed until after the third SAR satellite, and "StriX-β" will be launched on Rocket Lab's Electron in early 2022

Tokyo, Japan – December 8, 2021 - Synspective Inc., a SAR satellite data and analytic solution provider, announced an agreement with the U.S. -based launch services provider, Rocket Lab, to launch the second demonstration satellite "StriX-β." We also signed a contract for the launch of two more satellites in the StriX series following "StriX-beta" by Rocket Lab.

Synspective-SAR-Satellite © Synspective

“StriX-β" was originally scheduled to be launched by Exolaunch's Soyuz-2 rocket in 2021, but due to a change in the launch schedule of the Soyuz-2 rocket, it will be launched by Rocket Lab's Electron rocket in early 2022. The launch date of our satellite on Exolaunch's Soyuz-2 rocket is currently under adjustment.

“StriX-β” is the second demonstration satellite following “StriX-α.” It is aimed to demonstrate InSAR (Interferometric SAR) technology in orbit, a special SAR analytics technique to detect millimeter-level displacements on the ground surface using radar images of the Earth’s surface. Synspective plans to launch six satellites by 2023 and aims to build a constellation of 30 by the late 2020s.

“It is a great honor to collaborate with Rocket Lab, which is evolving from a rocket venture pioneer to an experienced launch service provider with the successful ‘StriX-α’ deployment to orbit,” said founder and CEO of Synspective, Dr. Motoyuki Arai.

“We are very grateful for their flexibility in accepting our requests on the satellite’s orbit and launch period. Synspective has already begun operating its first satellite and providing solution services, and is now entering a phase of business expansion. ‘StriX-β’, the second satellite following StriX-α, will demonstrate Interferometric SAR (InSAR) technology in orbit and deepen satellite-operation know-how, which are strengths in our business expansion. We will accomplish this mission and steadily achieve results to enhance global efficiency and resilience.”

Rocket Lab founder and Chief Executive, Peter Beck said: “We’re honored the Synspective team has once again chosen Electron to grow their StriX constellation. We recognize the importance of dedicated orbits and custom mission parameters for constellations, and we’re delighted to deliver a tailored launch and integration service to the Synspective team once again.”

About Synspective

Synspective’s mission is to create a learning world where people can expand their capabilities and make tangible progress with new data and technologies. Synspective provides one-stop-solutions using geospatial data from its own SAR satellites to create a progressive world based on real data. Synspective is building a constellation of its own small SAR satellites to provide data and analytic information to governments and commercial outfits. For more information, visit: https://synspective.com/

Media Contact:

Synspective PR

press@synspective.com

About Rocket Lab

Founded in 2006, Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company with an established track record of mission success. We deliver reliable launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions that make it faster, easier and more affordable to access space. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab designs and manufactures the Electron small orbital launch vehicle and the Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron 8-ton payload class launch vehicle. Since its first orbital launch in January 2018, Rocket Lab’s Electron launch vehicle has become the second most frequently launched U.S. rocket annually and has delivered 107 satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. Rocket Lab’s Photon spacecraft platform has been selected to support NASA missions to the Moon and Mars, as well as the first private commercial mission to Venus. Rocket Lab has three launch pads at two launch sites, including two launch pads at a private orbital launch site located in New Zealand, one of which is currently operational, and a second launch site in Virginia, USA which is expected to become operational by the end of 2021. To learn more, visit www.rocketlabusa.com

Media Contact:

Morgan Bailey

media@rocketlabusa.com

+64 27 538 9039