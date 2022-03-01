TOKYO, 2022, March 1st – Synspective Inc., a SAR satellite data and solutions provider, announced today that StriX-β, its second SAR satellite, has successfully reached its target orbit. Following this successful launch, Synspective have posted their CEO’s comments on their official YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/3stYFpx

On March 1st (JST), StriX-β was deployed by Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket at Rocket Lab’s Launch Complex on the Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand. The satellite reached target orbit, a Sun-synchronous orbit (SSO), with an altitude of 561km.

Functions including observation and data acquisition will be verified over the next several months. Details will be shared and updated on Synspective’s website.

Synspective founder and CEO, Dr. Motoyuki Arai:

We thank both Rocket Lab and Synspective members for their diligence and teamwork to successfully put StriX-β into orbit promptly despite unforeseen circumstances and challenges due to the ongoing pandemic. With the successful insertion of our second SAR satellite, we will be able to improve our technology for operating multiple satellites and strengthen our data services. With this achievement, we will accelerate the expansion of a thirty SAR satellite constellation and enhance our data analysis technology to realize a “learning world” for a sustainable future.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Peter Beck:

Congratulations to the team at Synspective for the successful deployment of the second satellite in their constellation. We are proud to continue our partnership with Synspective and to have provided flexibility in the launch timeline. We look forward to our upcoming missions with Synspective as they grow their SAR constellation.

You can also find the latest information on the StriX-β Launch Mission Page: https://synspective.com/mission2/

About Synspective

Synspective provides one-stop solutions using satellite observation data to steadily move the world forward. Applying the results of the ImPACT program (led by the Government of Japan, Cabinet Office), Synspective is building a constellation of 30 high-frequency, high-resolution SAR satellites to provide data and solutions to government and commercial outfits.

Established: February 22, 2018

Location: 3-10-3 Miyoshi, Koto-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Motoyuki Arai, CEO

https://synspective.com/

