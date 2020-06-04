Enabling customers to save significant costs, reduce business risk, and ease their move to S/4HANA.

London, 4th June 2020: Proceed Group, the SAP® and data management specialist has today announced the launch of a new business division, Proceed Decommissioning Limited. Driven by the huge demand for organisations to control the spiraling costs and business-critical risks arising from legacy IT applications, Proceed has launched this new arm to leverage its expertise in the decommissioning of SAP and non-SAP systems. Led by Robert Reuben, ex-SAP and IBM, Proceed Decommissioning will also help businesses ease both the move to SAP S/4HANA® and migrations to cloud infrastructure.

Mark Darbyshire, CTO, Platform and Technologies, SAP UK, supported the announcement, adding: “I’m delighted to see Proceed Group’s focus on the decommissioning market. As a trusted partner for many SAP customers, Proceed has consistently delivered successful client engagements, delighted its customers and enabled them to modernise their SAP landscapes.”

Robert Reuben, Managing Director at Proceed Decommissioning commented, “I’m thrilled to join Proceed in this exciting new role. Proceed has built a reputation for having exceptional customer focus, market-leading skills, and two decades of running successful customer projects. Their focus on SAP system decommissioning comes at a time when customers have unprecedented requirements to retire legacy applications in order to reduce costs, deliver innovation, and address environmental objectives. I’m excited to be in the position to provide solutions for these critical challenges.”

With a 20-year history in the industry, Proceed Group is expert in managing the decommissioning of legacy systems, as well as being specialists in SAP’s ILM. To date the company has run hundreds of successful projects for its clients and is now developing a portfolio of software solutions to complement its consultancy and implementation capability.

About Proceed Group

SAP and data management specialist, Proceed Group is a UK headquartered business that has to date helped 650 customers across the globe to improve business and IT performance, reduce costs, increase ROI and assist with data compliance and regulations management. Its Rightsizer service and software tool for SAP automates data archiving processes, allowing businesses to gain business agility, relieve strain on internal resources and increase efficiencies in deployment and maintenance.

For more information, please contact:

Nicola Males

Vanilla PR

nicola@vanillapr.co.uk

07976 652491