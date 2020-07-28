Supporting growth of T-Systems M.A.R.S. business, Proceed Cella offers customers the potential of over 50% of savings associated in managing their legacy data

London 28th July 2020: Proceed Group, the SAP and data management specialist has today announced a partnership with digital service provider T-Systems to offer its customers their leading system decommissioning solution, Proceed Cella. A revolutionary new decommissioning tool, Proceed Cella enables businesses to decommission multiple SAP and non-SAP legacy systems while retaining full access to their data and reducing their legacy application footprint. T-Systems will offer Proceed Cella as a SaaS solution, as part of their Managed Application Retirement Services (M.A.R.S.).

Having worked with T-Systems over a number of years on several archiving projects, the team at T-Systems were keen to find out more about the newly developed Proceed Cella product. As experts in the data decommissioning field, and having worked extensively on joint projects, T-Systems reviewed Proceed Cella and found it an excellent fit for their growing M.A.R.S. business.

As a SaaS provider, T-Systems needed a decommissioning tool that would be easy to operate and simple for customers to use. Proceed Cella meant customers would be able to quickly access information, reducing the cost of maintaining legacy applications, as well as having fast access to data for auditing and reporting purposes – a key benefit.

Stephan Wiethüchter at T-Systems commented, “T-Systems selected Proceed Cella to support the growth of our Managed Application Retirement Services (M.A.R.S.) business, implementing it as a SaaS solution to enable us to offer an improved end-to-end service for historising all data from our customers’ complex system landscapes. We have already used Proceed Cella to manage the business data for one of our largest SAP clients, and will be using it for a further set of enterprise clients in the next two months. Our client has been delighted with the functionality and performance of Proceed Cella, and we are equally pleased with the support and partnership from Proceed.”

Proceed Cella enables businesses to decommission multiple SAP and non-SAP legacy systems while retaining full access to their data. End-users are uniquely provided with a comprehensive set of pre-defined reports, ensuring that business, audit and legal requirements are met. A game changer for the industry, Proceed Cella is the first of its kind to give business users access to data through a user-friendly interface while also being completely complementary to SAP ILM.

With a 20-year history in the industry, Proceed Group is expert in managing the decommissioning of legacy systems and reducing the costs associated with data storage, as well as being specialists in SAP’s ILM. To date the company has run many successful decommissioning projects for its clients for both SAP and non-SAP applications.

About T-Systems

With locations in over 20 countries, 37,900 employees, and an external turnover of 6.8 billion euros (2019), T-Systems is one of the world-leading cross-manufacturer digital service providers with a European headquarters.

About Proceed Group

SAP and data management specialist, Proceed Group is a UK headquartered business that has to date helped 650 customers across the globe to improve business and IT performance, reduce costs, increase ROI and assist with data compliance and regulations management. Its Rightsizer service and software tool for SAP automates data archiving processes, allowing businesses to gain business agility, relieve strain on internal resources and increase efficiencies in deployment and maintenance.



