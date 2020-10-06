Beaverton, OR, USA, October 6, 2020—Today the Business Intelligence Group announced that Stephanie Schultz, Executive Director of Trusted Computing Group (TCG) has today won the Marketing Executive of the Year award at the 2020 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards.

TCG Executive Director Stephanie Schultz

“We are very grateful to have Stephanie on the Executive Board at TCG,” said Joerg Borchert, President of TCG. “For many years, she has played a vital role in driving our marketing strategies to engage with key stakeholders around the world to support the adoption of secure and safe technologies. Her efforts have been a catalyst for growth and her ambition to ensure TCG is at the forefront of addressing rapidly evolving cybersecurity threats is a credit to the organisation as a non-profit serving its mission.”

“We are so proud to recognize the work of Stephanie Schultz,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “All of our winners clearly demonstrated that in order to be successful you must have expertise in the PR and marketing crafts but also in business. Congratulations to them all.”

For more information on the Public Relations and Marketing Excellence awards visit https://www.bintelligence.com/pr-excellence/.

About TCG

TCG is a not-for-profit organization formed to develop, define and promote open, vendor-neutral, global industry specifications and standards, supportive of a hardware-based root of trust, for interoperable trusted computing platforms. More information is available at the TCG website, www.trustedcomputinggroup.org. Follow TCG on Twitter and on LinkedIn. The organization offers a number of resources for developers and designers at develop.trustedcomputinggroup.org.

Twitter: @TrustedComputin

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/trusted-computing-group/

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

