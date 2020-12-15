Register now for your free place at the 12th annual TCG Japan open workshop, held virtually this year on 17 December 2020.

Chiyoda City, Tokyo, 15 December 2020: In light of the challenges brought this year by the Covid-19 pandemic, Trusted Computing Group (TCG) will highlight the new security challenges and threats of working from home at the annual TCG Japan Regional Forum (JRF) open workshop.

The virtual programme titled, ‘What TCG technology can do now and beyond 2020 to protect your PC and society in the COVID-19 pandemic’, will focus on how TCG technology can help protect companies and individuals from security threats when technology is relied on more than ever.

During the open workshop, speaker Mr. Thorsten Stremlau, TCG’s Marketing Work Group Co-Chair, will deliver an Introduction to the Latest Trends in TCG and will share how the latest TCG initiatives are addressing the increasing security challenges within a rising number of remote working environments. TCG will also welcome security expert speakers from Cyber Defence Institute, Inc, DigiCert Japan G.K., Lenovo, Intel and more.

Due to the impact of the recent pandemic, remote environments are accelerating rapidly and expectations for security technologies are increasing. The workshop is being held as the rise in people working from home brings new security risks, and a rise in demand for solutions. The workshop will demonstrate how you can minimise these risks in your own WFH environment, including examples of attack methods and countermeasures, latest TCG trends and offer a demonstration of TPM-based security strategies.

Following opening remarks at 9:30 from Co-Chairman of TCG-JRF, Ms. Marie Ando, there will be four main sessions followed by a Q&A session lead by Mr. Jun Takei, Co-Chairman of TCG-JRF, and closing remarks ending at 12:30. We will hear from:

Mr. Yoshimasa Hiraiwa, Japan Country Manager of DigiCert Japan G.K. on use cases of TCG technology.

Mr. Toru Tomita, Director of Offensive Security Group at Cyber Defence Institute, Inc. with a demonstration of TPM-based security strategies for immediate use.

Mr. Thorsten Stremlau, Lenovo CTO and Senior Engineering Staff Member and Mr. Tom Dodson, Intel Corporation Supply Chain Security Architect on a new TPM use case: Protect Supply Chain by TPM.

More from Mr Stremlau on the latest trends in TCG.

As well as current available technology, new security technologies and applications will be introduced by TCG during this virtual event on 17th December 2020 between 9:30am and 12:30pm Japan Standard Time.

To register for the workshop, click here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/5416057788729/WN_Al4_7WTIRE6tZL53aT3BRw. If you would like to find out more information, please visit the TCG Japan Regional Forum website.

