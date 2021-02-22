Beaverton, OR, USA, February 22, 2021 – Trusted Computing Group (TCG) has today announced its commitment to strengthening the financial services industry against attack, as worldwide banking institution, Goldman Sachs, joins TCG in the fight for cybersecurity.

In a first for TCG, the organization will now expand its focus to include the fast-moving innovation of FinTech. With mobile transactions projected to grow by 121 percent over the next year, this is fast becoming a new area of concern for security experts, where essential transactions must be kept safe and secure.

Trusted Computing Group

Goldman Sachs is a highly respected leader within the industry and is one of the few pioneers engaging with the unlimited possibilities FinTech has to offer. By joining TCG, they will play a pivotal role in defining and shaping the security measures needed specifically for the banking financial services sector.

“The biggest challenges we have at the moment when it comes to securing the financial services industry are the legacy systems at play and the lack of communication on how enterprises can adopt new technologies in a manner that is protected against an attack,” said Michael Mattioli, Principal Engineer, Hardware Engineering at Goldman Sachs. “Having joined TCG, we look forward to working closely with other experts on developing protections for FinTech, which can be standardized and implemented by financial services institutions around the world.”

“This announcement marks an exciting new chapter for TCG, at a time when FinTech is of increasing importance,” said Joerg Borchert, President of Trusted Computing Group. “We want to encourage others within the financial services industry to follow Goldman Sachs’s lead, and join us in innovating and defining solutions for the future security of the FinTech sector.”

