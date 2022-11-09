US investors can buy and trade $TEM for the first time via Probit

San Francisco; 9th November 2022: Today the UK based advanced technology business and peer-to-peer digital currency platform, Temtum, has announced that US investors can buy and trade $TEM for the first time via Probit, the next generation digital ecosystem.

Probit provides unlimited access to Bitcoin, Ethereum and over 800 altcoins, within a range of markets. With Temtum now available, the temporal blockchain provides the most efficient and cost effective payment system network, enabling nationwide access to banking via a system which is ultra-fast, scalable and energy-efficient.

With access to Probit, US investors will be able to invest with financial freedom away from centralised institutions. $TEM can be purchased via credit or debit card, without the need for existing bitcoin, creating more efficiency and streamlining the investment process. This will enable the processing of transactions on very low-resourced devices at extremely high speeds, with an unparalleled degree of security.

Ronald Chan, Probit CEO, commented: “As the first cryptocurrency launched on the temporal blockchain, we expect $TEM to be a successful addition to the Probit exchange. Temtum will allow investors in the US the opportunity to benefit globally to buy and trade on Probit.”

Temtum CEO, Richard Dennis, added: “Temtum represents a compelling mass-market proposition at a global level. With $TEM now available to buy and trade on Probit, we can reach investors in the US through a fully scalable network.”

For more information about Temtum, visit the website here: https://temtum.com/

- ENDS -

About Temtum:

Temtum is a UK headquartered advanced technology business that has developed its own innovative advanced blockchain protocol and cryptography. Our Temporal Blockchain is ultra-fast, quantum secure, energy efficient, environmentally friendly, highly scalable and works on very low resourced devices. It is fully operational utilising our settlement token TEM which is a sustainable payment coin www.temtum.com.

PR Contact:

Leah Jones

CommsCo

ljones@thecommsco.com

+44 7876 117760