ASSET Radio and ASSET Backhaul tools enhance MTN’s network planning and optimization capabilities

Fairfax, VA., USA – 18 February 2020. TEOCO, the leading provider of analytics, assurance and optimization solutions to more than 300 communication service providers (CSPs) and OEMs worldwide, has been selected by MTN Group, the largest mobile operator in Africa, to standardize its radio and microwave network planning tools. MTN Group will deploy TEOCO’s ASSET Radio and ASSET Backhaul across subsidiary networks that span 18 different countries. This includes the ability to standardize the reporting of its population coverage across Africa, to determine the number of subscribers that can access MTN’s services.

As one of the largest operators in the world, working across Africa and the Middle East, MTN faced operational challenges in collecting consistent and accurate data from diverse countries ranging from South Africa and Nigeria to Yemen and Afghanistan.

The use of ASSET Radio and ASSET Backhaul will enable a much better view of the reality in each country, which will in turn help focus CAPEX investments where they are most needed. It will allow MTN to see the impact of its dual-data strategy to drive data adoption across urban and rural areas in all its markets.

“Having a standard planning tool across MTN Group allows us to be consistent in our approach to network planning and optimization,” said Navindran Naidoo, Executive: Network Design & Planning, MTN Group. “The data we collect on our subscribers needs to be highly accurate if it is to improve our business operations. Having worked with TEOCO for more than 20 years we are certain they will help us achieve our subscriber goals.”

“We are delighted to continue to grow our relationship with MTN Group,” said Atul Jain, Founder and CEO of TEOCO. “Having the correct tools in place to monitor and analyze operators’ networks and subscriber base is paramount. Without it, you are blind to issues that are affecting the network, and blind to the outcomes of customer behavior. By consistently analyzing data, through standardized tools like ASSET, MTN Group can make important network decisions and track the impact across entire continents. This provides significant economies of scale and delivers a differentiated customer and mobile network experience.”

About TEOCO

TEOCO is a leading provider of analytics, assurance and optimization solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) and OEMs worldwide. Our solutions enable the digital transformation of CSPs while enhancing their network QoS, improving their customer experience and reducing their operational costs.

Through advanced analytics and automation, TEOCO solutions provide actionable and measurable insights into network and customer behavior. This includes the optimization, effective monetization, and delivery of new and existing services, such as VoLTE and Video. Our commitment to network flexibility and agility makes TEOCO the obvious choice for CSPs looking to leverage NFV/SDN and the rise of 5G, and to maximize the revenue potential of new opportunities tied to video and the emerging Internet of Things (IoT).

For more information, visit www.teoco.com

About MTN Group

Launched in 1994, the MTN Group is a leading emerging market operator with a clear vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to our 244 million customers in 21 countries in Africa and the Middle East. We are inspired by our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. The MTN Group is listed on the JSE Securities Exchange in South Africa under the share code “MTN”. We are pursuing our BRIGHT strategy with a major focus on growth in data, fintech and digital businesses.

For more information, visit www.mtn.com