Longstanding customer to extend capabilities of HELIX Performance Management (HELIX PM) solution adding fixed and transport network assurance to existing mobile network domain

FAIRFAX, VA., USA – 13 February 2020 – TEOCO, the leading provider of analytics, assurance and optimization solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) and OEMs worldwide, has announced that Wind Tre, a leading Italian mobile operator and one of the main alternative players in the fixed line market, will extend its current deployment of TEOCO’s HELIX PM solution to assure its fixed and transport network domains. Wind Tre will expand the use of HELIX PM beyond its mobile network domain, to include its converged service offering, together with integrated mobile and fixed telephony and Internet services.

TEOCO had already been selected by Wind Tre to deploy HELIX and to deliver performance management services for its radio network. Under the terms of this latest agreement, TEOCO will extend its HELIX deployment to also provide performance management for Wind Tre’s fixed and transport network domains. By extending the use of HELIX PM from mobile to fixed and transport domains, the quantity of data being processed and analyzed to investigate network performance issues and manage KPIs will be strongly increased.

“Widening HELIX PM to include our fixed and transport network domains was a reasonable decision taken in partnership with an important partner,” said Fabio Luigi Piccini, Technology Infrastructure and Systems Director, Wind Tre. “We have worked closely with TEOCO for more than a decade, so we were certain that its HELIX PM solution would deliver the efficiency we wanted, without compromising functionality. Our operational network systems will be consolidated and transformed in a future proof environment.”

“We are delighted to be expanding our working relationship with Wind Tre,” said Avi Goldstein, CFO, TEOCO. “Working with such a progressive converged operator will help us showcase the extensive capabilities of our HELIX PM solution, including its innovative machine learning capabilities. This advanced level of automation will be instrumental in helping operators globally to deliver a differentiated service experience and prepare for 5G.”

