FAIRFAX, VA., USA – 16 February 2022 – TEOCO, the leading provider of analytics, assurance and optimization solutions to over 300 Communication Service Providers (CSPs) worldwide, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Software Synergy, Inc (SSI).

Established in 1990, SSI provides automated, intelligent network-wide routing and optimization solutions for the planning and management of CSP networks. The acquisition will bring SSI’s highly configurable Universal Routing Solution (URS) under the TEOCO brand, complementing TEOCO’s existing business analytics product suite. The move will expand TEOCO’s presence in North America, augmenting TEOCO’s routing portfolio with SSI’s advanced Toll-Free routing optimization solution. This solution utilizes intelligent algorithms and analytics to enable CSPs to manage the Toll-Free routing lifecycle process with greater precision and control for maximum savings and operational efficiency.

“For more than 30 years we have supported and managed the infrastructure of CSPs and we are excited to combine our knowledge, expertise and intellectual property with that of TEOCO’s to deepen the company’s value proposition,” said Kevin Oxley, President and CTO of SSI.

SSI currently supports several CSPs and it is the scalability of URS that enables deployments at some of the largest CSPs in North America as well as those with smaller footprints.

“As we look to strengthen TEOCO’s presence in the North American market, we are proud of our strategic acquisition of SSI to enhance our routing solutions portfolio,” said Atul Jain, Founder & CEO, TEOCO. “I’m pleased to welcome the SSI team members, customers and partners to TEOCO and we look forward to serving them.”

