Operator trials TEOCO’s AirborneRF solution to evaluate the quality of the mobile radio network in the lower airspace and enable commercial use of UAVs

FAIRFAX, VA., USA – TEOCO, the leading provider of analytics, assurance and optimization solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) and OEMs worldwide, together with partner Enkom, has today communicated a joint development cooperation with Swisscom, Switzerland's leading mobile operator, to optimize its mobile radio network to support commercial UAV traffic. In particular, TEOCO is helping Swisscom to explore the potential of their cellular network to support U-space, a set of new services designed to ensure the safe, efficient and secure access to airspace for large numbers of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Already deployed by several tier-one operators globally, AirborneRF ensures effective, mission-critical connectivity to enable efficient traffic management and control for UAVs in the lower airspace. This includes providing risk analysis of adequate mobile network coverage in the flight planning phase to support UAVs to reach their destinations safely and securely.

“Swisscom's reliable and secure mobile network is ready to support UAVs,” said Dr. Rico Schwendener, Head of Innovation at Swisscom. “Our joint development cooperation will further help us providing the required levels of mobile broadband connectivity to support safe and reliable flights for UAVs, servicing a wide range of different use cases.”

“The aviation industry considers connectivity a given, but mobile networks are highly dynamic and by default not designed or optimized to support aviation,” said Thomas Neubauer, VP Business Development at TEOCO. “Swisscom clearly recognises this challenge, but also understands what a great opportunity commercial UAVs can provide, beyond the provision of basic connectivity. With our AirborneRF solution we can help operators determine where it is safe to fly within their radio network and connect them with the aviation ecosystem. We have proven experience of deploying AirborneRF with other tier-one operators around the world and can share our experiences to drive uptake of commercial UAV traffic.”

#

About TEOCO

TEOCO is a leading provider of analytics, assurance and optimization solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) and OEMs worldwide. Our solutions enable the digital transformation of CSPs while enhancing their network QoS, improving their customer experience and reducing their operational costs.

Through advanced analytics and automation, TEOCO solutions provide actionable and measurable insights into network and customer behavior. This includes the optimization, effective monetization, and delivery of new and existing services, such as VoLTE and Video. Our commitment to network flexibility and agility makes TEOCO the obvious choice for CSPs looking to leverage NFV/SDN and the rise of 5G, and to maximize the revenue potential of new opportunities tied to video and the emerging Internet of Things (IoT).

For more information, visit www.teoco.com

About Swisscom

Swisscom, Switzerland’s leading telecoms company and one of its leading IT companies, is headquartered in Ittigen, close to the capital city Berne. Outside Switzerland, Swisscom has a presence on the Italian market in the guise of Fastweb. To the end of the 3rd Quarter 2019 19,500 employees generated sales of CHF 8,456 million. It is 51% Confederation-owned and is one of Switzerland’s most sustainable and innovative companies.

Swisscom aims to digitize and automate the airspace to enable safe and efficient drone operations by working closely together with the ecosystem. The Swisscom Drone Hub identifies ways of using the cellular mobile network to monitor and control drones. Swisscom cooperates with start-ups and research institutes and is part of the Swiss U-Space initiative facilitated by the Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) intending to positively contribute to the development of the Swiss U-Space.

For more information, visit https://www.swisscom.ch/en/about/company/portrait.html

About Enkom

Enkom has played for more than 30 years a leading role in the design and implementation of sophisticated communication networks and digitalized business processes. Enkom supports its customers from the strategy stage all the way through to the continuous optimization of their ICT solutions during operation.

Enkom is continuously developing its range of products and services to design and implement state-of-the-art network solutions such as IoT and 5G, thereby continually expanding its unique know-how. This way, Enkom ensures that it is aware of the ever-increasing demands of digitization and masters them without difficulty. The aim is always to provide the customer with a solution that is tailored to their needs.

For more information, visit www.enkom.com