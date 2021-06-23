Partnership builds on previous deployments of TEOCO’s AirborneRF solution to optimize Swisscom’s network to support UAV traffic

FAIRFAX, VA., USA – 23 June 2021 – TEOCO, the leading provider of analytics, assurance and optimization solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) and OEMs worldwide, together with partner STRAPAG, has today announced a partnership on TEOCO’s AirborneRF to enable the operational deployment of drones over Swisscom’s cellular network. The announcement builds on the initial TEOCO and Swisscom collaboration in 2020 which focused on initial analysis and optimization of the network for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) traffic.

With Swisscom’s network ready to support commercial UAV traffic, the new engagement will see TEOCO’s AirborneRF solution extended to unlock monetization opportunities for the operator. AirborneRF will be used to bridge the gap between the cellular and aviation world, allowing different drone ecosystem players to come together to engage with the live Swisscom network data. This will enable new operational use cases, such as the use of drones in emergency scenarios, in industrial inspections, in search & rescue, or in logistics.

“This is an exciting moment for Swisscom, as we prepare our cellular network to support commercial drone operations,” said Manfred Bacher, Drone Solutions Lead, Swisscom. “We are now focused on ensuring that drone ecosystem partners have access to the required live data for safe future drone operations, and are able to leverage our network to unlock new use cases.”

Through this partnership, Swisscom will benefit from TEOCO’s leadership in aviation standardisation and regulation. Most recently, TEOCO played a leading role in contributing to the creation of the Network Coverage Service Interface, an outcome of the cooperation agreement between the GSMA and Global UTM Association (GUTMA), the Aerial Connectivity Joint Activity (ACJA) initiative, which aims to align the objectives of the global mobile and unmanned aircraft traffic management (UTM) industries. TEOCO’s AirborneRF is the first industry solutions recognised as fulfilling the global specification requirements defined by the ACJA Network Coverage Service Interface[1].



“We’re delighted to be continuing our partnership with Swisscom to see the capabilities of AirborneRF validated for drone operations,” said Thomas Neubauer, VP Innovations at TEOCO. “We’re now entering the next phase towards operational deployments and we’re looking forward to seeing how AirborneRF can integrate the cellular and aviation world to enable new drone use cases and help Swisscom engage with new partners, customers, and regulatory and standards bodies.”

Already deployed by several tier-one operators globally, AirborneRF assesses the flight path to ensure a UAV can maintain adequate and continuous cellular coverage for every flight. It assures minimum performance-based requirements and live information during flight operations to cope with the dynamic behaviour of the cellular infrastructure. In addition, AirborneRF provides ground risk information for specific operational risk assessments (SORA) and optionally monitors and logs communications signal performance across the entire flight path.

About TEOCO

TEOCO is a leading provider of analytics, assurance and optimization solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide. Our solutions enable the digital transformation of CSPs while enhancing their network QoS, improving their customer experience and reducing their operational costs.

Through advanced analytics, TEOCO products provide actionable and measurable insights into network and customer behavior. This includes the optimization, effective monetization, and delivery of new and existing services, such as 5G

Our commitment to network flexibility and agility makes TEOCO the obvious choice for CSPs looking to maximize the revenue potential of 5G investments and capitalize on new opportunities tied to the emerging Internet of Things (IoT).

For more information please visit: www.teoco.com

About Swisscom

Swisscom, Switzerland’s leading telecoms company and one of its leading IT companies, is headquartered in Ittigen, close to the capital city Berne. Outside Switzerland, Swisscom has a presence on the Italian market in the guise of Fastweb. To the end of the 1st Quarter 2021 over 19,000 employees generated sales of CHF 2,803 million. It is 51% Confederation-owned and is one of Switzerland’s most sustainable and innovative companies.

Swisscom aims to digitize and automate the airspace to enable safe and efficient drone operations by working closely together with the ecosystem. The Swisscom Drone Hub identifies ways of using the cellular mobile network to monitor and control drones. Swisscom cooperates with start-ups and research institutes and is part of the Swiss U-Space initiative facilitated by the Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) intending to positively contribute to the development of the Swiss U-Space.

For more information, visit www.swisscom.com/drones

About STRAPAG

STRAPAG is an innovative service and solution provider in the field of wireless technologies and communication systems. As an experienced partner STRAPAG delivers services, runs simulations, develops concepts, prepare expert reports, carry out component evaluations and plan and manage projects. STRAPAG supports their costumer in implementing, configure and operate radio network planning and optimisation solutions to get the highest benefit out of it.

STRAPAG is also providing wireless solutions with high experience in RF engineering of radio systems in different technologies. These solutions are designed according to costumers need, implemented and maintained throughout the whole lifecycle. With a broad range of equipment STRAPAG is able to measure and optimise any wireless solution in the field. These measurements were done in all environments from indoor to outdoor and even in the sky by drones.