Service Assurance platform updated for speed, built-in analytics, lower infrastructure costs, and better visualization

Fairfax, VA., USA – 17 February 2020. TEOCO, the leading provider of planning & optimization, assurance and analytics solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide, today announces the release of Helix 11, the latest version of its Service Assurance platform.

Helix 11 introduces major product expansions to enable 5G Service Assurance, ready to collect, process and analyze the increasingly growing data volumes necessary to manage 5G networks and services end-to-end performance. Helix 11 offers containerized remote collection agents, full NFV support, real-time monitoring of network slices, and support for autonomous closed-loop self-healing of underperforming services and parts of the network while using machine learning analytics to identify these automatically through real-time analysis of the relevant network data.

The updated platform gives operators the necessary tools to automatically predict, identify and resolve service problems quickly and efficiently, fixing faults where possible, predicting outages and performance issues, and producing actionable insights that can be instantly shared with built-in support for a variety of APIs including Apache KAFKA, REST, SNMP and more.

Helix Machine learning-powered Root Cause Analysis (RCA) expands in the new release, now offering the ability to tune and enhance the models by adding user feedback, improving insights and results. Sentinel, Helix’s visualization tool, has also evolved to include streamlined performance monitoring, combined with alarms and network configuration data, and improved ML-based predictions of network behavior change.

Helix is now also faster than ever. Leveraging Apache Hadoop framework provides fast access to all relevant network performance data, enables essentially unlimited retention, and reduces infrastructure costs whether running in a public or a private cloud.

“Service assurance no longer means simply ensuring connectivity to the network user. Availability alone is no longer enough, and 5G means that specific network slices and service levels have to be met,” said Shachar Ebel, CTO, TEOCO. “The evolution of Helix reflects this new reality where service assurance needs to do so much more—integrating directly with the network, utilizing machine learning to understand its performance and availability, predicting faults and degradations and automating their resolution, all designed for infrastructure that can cope with the data sets and enormous amounts of data and complexity that 5G networks create.”

About TEOCO

TEOCO is a leading provider of analytics, assurance and optimization solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) and OEMs worldwide. Our solutions enable the digital transformation of CSPs while enhancing their network QoS, improving their customer experience and reducing their operational costs.

Through advanced analytics and automation, TEOCO solutions provide actionable and measurable insights into network and customer behavior. This includes the optimization, effective monetization, and delivery of new and existing services, such as VoLTE and Video. Our commitment to network flexibility and agility makes TEOCO the obvious choice for CSPs looking to leverage NFV/SDN and the rise of 5G, and to maximize the revenue potential of new opportunities tied to video and the emerging Internet of Things (IoT).

For more information, visit www.teoco.com

