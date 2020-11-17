FAIRFAX, VA., USA – 17 November 2020 – TEOCO, the leading provider of analytics, assurance and optimization solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) and OEMs worldwide, today announces its network planning tool ASSET has been upgraded with new 5G network modeling capabilities. Available immediately, ASSET 2020 Q4 will reassert itself as the market-leading solution, providing its global CSP install base with advanced latency modeling, UL/DL decoupling, and more.

ASSET 2020 Q4 uniquely combines several key network planning features, including:

Latency modeling : for 5G and LTE networks, across cells, terminals, services and backhaul. This is critical for the provision of Ultra Reliable Low Latency Communications (URLLC) applications – a hugely lucrative 5G opportunity for CSPs across vertical industries.

: for 5G and LTE networks, across cells, terminals, services and backhaul. This is critical for the provision of Ultra Reliable Low Latency Communications (URLLC) applications – a hugely lucrative 5G opportunity for CSPs across vertical industries. 5G UL/DL decoupling modeling : supports uplink and downlink on different bands to increase 5G cell coverage and maximize CAPEX budgets. All 3GPP defined carrier configurations are supported and can be combined with Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS).

: supports uplink and downlink on different bands to increase 5G cell coverage and maximize CAPEX budgets. All 3GPP defined carrier configurations are supported and can be combined with Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS). MIMO and FD beamforming: can perform multipath modeling of MIMO to accurately determine multiplexing gain and support the modeling of full dimension (3D) beamforming antennas.

These enhancements build on features added to ASSET earlier this year, including increased support for DSS, 5G measurement support, and automatic site placement for 5G.

“The pace of 5G innovation means we must continually develop and innovate at the same pace,” said Atul Jain, Founder & CEO, TEOCO. “ASSET customers know they have a product with unique features today—and one that will only continue to evolve, adding new capabilities to deliver differentiated 5G network performance.”

