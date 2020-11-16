Catalyst collaboration wins ‘Outstanding Ecosystems design with CurateFx’ award for its ‘5G Ride On!’ project

Fairfax, VA., USA – 16 November 2020. TEOCO, as part of the proof of concept “5G Ride On!” project, today announces that the catalyst has been selected as a winner in TM Forum’s 2020 Catalyst Awards during Digital Transformation World Series; TM Forum’s flagship digital conference. Championed by BT, Orange, and TIM, and in collaboration with TEOCO, AsiaInfo International, Incognito, Huawei and MDS Global, the “5G Ride On!” catalyst was recognized with the “Outstanding Ecosystem Design with CurateFx”.

The ultimate goal of the 5G Ride On! Catalyst was to create a business continuity solution for Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure businesses. It seeks to orchestrate and monetise a complex ecosystem, comprising multiple partners and business processes that makeup the EV charging market. TEOCO has contributed its leading expertise in network automation and service assurance to help communications service providers (CSPs) monetise EV charging using an autonomous 5G network framework.

Catalysts are proof-of-concept projects developed collaboratively by TM Forum members. These projects bring together companies large and small to create innovate solutions to common challenges demonstrating how this can be achieved leveraging key TM Forum best practices and standards. Many innovative and thought-provoking proof-of-concept projects turned prototype have been created by the Catalyst program. This year seven winning programs were selected from 32 Catalysts, all of which were showcased during Digital Transformation World Series.

“We are delighted to have been selected as a winner in TM Forum’s Catalyst Awards,” said Yuval Stein, Associate Vice President, Technologies, TEOCO. “TM Forum’s Catalysts are extremely important in helping to develop, trial, and test new technologies and innovation concepts. We are extremely proud to be working in collaboration with TM Forum, our champions and our vendor partners to understand how 5G technology and the capabilities of autonomous networks can provide innovative business continuity services for EV charging providers.”

“The Catalyst projects showcased during Digital Transformation World Series addressed some of the most pressing challenges faced by the telecom industry and beyond,” said Andy Tiller, Executive Vice President, Member Products & Services, TM Forum. “Catalysts showcase the power of collaboration enabled by TM Forum, and bring together a wide range of companies, industries and ecosystems. Our sincere congratulations to the winners and to all those who participated for their outstanding work, especially during the unprecedented circumstances caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

With 152 global communications service providers, software vendors and systems integrators from six continents participating, this year’s 32 Catalysts represent the power of TM Forum’s collaboration community. Projects spanned 5G, AI, autonomous networks, customer experience, digital health, multi-access edge computing, green telco, smart cities and more.

TM Forum’s Collaboration Subcommittee, which oversees the development and adoption of standards and best practices, judged the Catalysts alongside independent industry analysts.

About TEOCO

TEOCO is a leading provider of analytics, assurance and optimization solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) and OEMs worldwide. Our solutions enable the digital transformation of CSPs while enhancing their network QoS, improving their customer experience and reducing their operational costs.

Through advanced analytics and automation, TEOCO solutions provide actionable and measurable insights into network and customer behavior. This includes the optimization, effective monetization, and delivery of new and existing services, such as VoLTE and Video. Our commitment to network flexibility and agility makes TEOCO the obvious choice for CSPs looking to leverage NFV/SDN and the rise of 5G, and to maximize the revenue potential of new opportunities tied to video and the emerging Internet of Things (IoT).

For more information, visit www.teoco.com

TEOCO media contact:

Anais Merlin/Medha Pal

CCgroup

E: teoco@ccgrouppr.com

About TM Forum

TM Forum is an alliance of 850+ global companies working together to break down technology and cultural barriers between digital service providers, technology suppliers, consultancies and systems integrators. Our work is defined by our members which include 10 of the world’s top 10 network and communications providers and stretch across 180 countries. Our members tap into each other’s collective experiences and abilities to collaboratively solve complex industry-wide challenges, deploy new services and create technology breakthroughs to accelerate change. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. Learn more at www.tmforum.org.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Coyne

Vice President, Communications

TM Forum

ecoyne@tmforum.org