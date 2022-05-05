FAIRFAX, VA., USA – 5 May 2022 – TEOCO, the leading provider of analytics, assurance and optimization solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide, has today announced that it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program, as part of its drive to deliver CSPs with flexible and scalable software solutions to plan, manage and run their networks.

TEOCO’s, cloud ready, Helix Service Assurance solution will be further enhanced with the telecommunications capabilities and tools supplied within the Google Cloud. It will dramatically increase TEOCO’s competencies when partnering with our CSP customers around the world, to help in their digital transformation drive and accelerate their 5G adoption.

Inclusion within the Partner Advantage program ensures TEOCO can look to the future and build on some of the key benefits of the Google Cloud for our customers such as:

Monetizing 5G : Allow our solutions to utilise and build 5G edge computing solutions that bring together 5G network, Google Cloud’s leading technologies, and edge computing to serve enterprise customers.

: Allow our solutions to utilise and build 5G edge computing solutions that bring together 5G network, Google Cloud’s leading technologies, and edge computing to serve enterprise customers. Operational efficiency : Allow our solutions to utilise Google Cloud with its easy migration tools, ability to run with agility on an all-VM-based architecture and innovate new solutions to support our customer’s network transformational plans.

: Allow our solutions to utilise Google Cloud with its easy migration tools, ability to run with agility on an all-VM-based architecture and innovate new solutions to support our customer’s network transformational plans. Smart Analytics: Utilises some of the data analytics tools to gain real-time insights, make data-driven decisions, manage network optimizations, detect fraud, and implement data-heavy solutions at scale.

TEOCO’s CEO Atul Jain said, “Joining the Google Cloud Partner Advance program demonstrates TEOCO’s ongoing commitment to innovation to support our customer in their current and future transformational needs.”

About TEOCO

TEOCO is a leading provider of analytics, assurance and optimization solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide. Our solutions enable the digital transformation of CSPs while enhancing their network QoS, improving their customer experience and reducing their operational costs.

Through advanced analytics, TEOCO products provide actionable and measurable insights into network and customer behaviour. This includes the optimization, effective monetization, and delivery of new and existing services, such as 5G.

Our commitment to network flexibility and agility makes TEOCO the obvious choice for CSPs looking to maximize the revenue potential of 5G investments and capitalize on new opportunities tied to the emerging Internet of Things (IoT). For more information please visit: www.teoco.com