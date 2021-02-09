Mentor being adopted by European CSPs looking to differentiate 5G network QoE

Fairfax, VA, USA, 9 February 2021 – TEOCO, the leading provider of analytics, assurance and optimization solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide, today announces the latest version of its network analytics and optimization solution, Mentor 10.9. The latest upgrade is offered amidst growing demand for a 5G geolocation tool delivering both network and subscriber analytics, with TEOCO signing new deals with European CSPs in recent weeks. Mentor 10.9 helps CSPs to better investigate and resolve network and subscriber issues across all technologies from 2G to 5G.

The new features of Mentor 10.9 include:

Additional 5G optimization and analytics : 5G eMBB service support has been extended with uplink and downlink throughput geo-analytics, allowing CSPs to investigate areas of poor network performance.

: 5G eMBB service support has been extended with uplink and downlink throughput geo-analytics, allowing CSPs to investigate areas of poor network performance. Extended Automatic Problem Detection : Mentor’s Automatic Problem Detection module has been expanded to automatically identify 5G hot-spots and areas of poor 5G coverage and can be customized for additional use cases.

: Mentor’s Automatic Problem Detection module has been expanded to automatically identify 5G hot-spots and areas of poor 5G coverage and can be customized for additional use cases. Audit and KPI analytics: CogniSense, the Mentor analytics module, now includes a configuration analytics app providing CSPs with a daily audit of the network configuration, and a new performance management (PM) analytics app which reports on network KPIs.

“The need to guarantee differentiated 5G network performance is a major driver of growing global demand for Mentor,” said Atul Jain, Founder and CEO, TEOCO. “Our clients want access to accurate network analytics and troubleshooting tools to deliver flawless 5G quality of experience (QoE). However, Mentor reaches beyond just 5G, providing network insight across the entire network, enabling CSPs to fully maximize all network assets to the delight of their subscribers.”

For more information about Mentor, please our website.

