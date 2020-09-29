Fairfax, VA, USA, 29 September 2020 - TEOCO, the leading provider of analytics, assurance and optimization solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide, today announces that Mentor, its leading geolocation solution for network and subscriber analytics, fully supports 5G. Its latest iteration, Mentor 10.8, enables its global operator customers to benefit from advanced network optimization, troubleshooting, and subscriber experience analytics for 5G networks.

As global CSPs continue with 5G deployments, ensuring network Quality of Experience (QoE) and Quality of Service (QoS), remains an important priority. Mentor 10.8 addresses this need by bringing geo-intelligence capabilities to help CSPs adequately plan their 5G networks, perform initial validation when they launch, and continuously optimize them as they evolve.

Some capabilities delivered by Mentor 10.8 to achieve this include:

5G mapping and statistics capabilities to deliver 5G maps for coverage, traffic, interference and more, enabling operators to gain a map-based view of the 5G network usage, performance and subscriber experience.

to deliver 5G maps for coverage, traffic, interference and more, enabling operators to gain a map-based view of the 5G network usage, performance and subscriber experience. 5G device capability analysis that allows engineers to create maps and charts based on specific 5G device capabilities, for performance investigations, as well as for location and density analysis of 5G-capable devices. This is critical for efficient 5G expansion planning.

that allows engineers to create maps and charts based on specific 5G device capabilities, for performance investigations, as well as for location and density analysis of 5G-capable devices. This is critical for efficient 5G expansion planning. 5G virtual drive testing that gives operators the ability to validate new 5G site coverage and performance, from high level metrics, to troubleshooting complete call flow signaling of dual connectivity 4G/5G calls - all without the need for expensive and time-consuming drive testing. It also allows the investigation of actual customer calls where problems were experienced without the need to try to reproduce issues resulting in faster problem resolution.

“Delivering the increased speeds and other benefits promised by 5G is critical for operators if they hope to make their 5G networks a financial success. The 5G service quality insights provided by Mentor’s geo-analytics will be invaluable in achieving this,” said Atul Jain, Founder and CEO, TEOCO.

