TK Elevator GmbH

EOX is TK Elevator’s new energy-saving and natively digital elevator platform

It is produced with 100% green electricity and requires up to 28% less energy to operate thanks to regenerative drive technology, a new eco-mode, and weight-optimized design

Developed together with technology from Microsoft and NVIDIA, EOX transforms the everyday elevator into a digital device, as easily updated as a smartphone

Düsseldorf: TK Elevator introduces the new EOX, an elevator with a digital core which delivers improved energy efficiency and enhanced user experiences. While both sustainability and cutting-edge digital features have been a standard for mobility solutions for mid and high-rise buildings, EOX represents a move to bring these benefits directly to the architects, owners and passengers of smaller residential buildings, which are essential to the continually expanding urban landscape.

TK Elevator introduces EOX

Powered by cloud infrastructure from Microsoft as well as high-performance accelerated computing from NVIDIA, EOX has the built-in capability to evolve with customer needs. All the components needed for digital expansion are already included from day one, minimizing on-site visits required for future enhancements. "For TK Elevator, EOX represents a shift in the value we bring to our customers – delivering the rich promise of sustainability and digitalization to the most essential elevators”, says Inge Delobelle, CEO of TK Elevator in Europe and Africa. “Given the increasing need for sustainable solutions in every area of urbanization, EOX stands to make a big contribution to residential buildings which constitute the large majority of urban structures."

Starting today, EOX is available to customers across Europe.

