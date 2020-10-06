Comprehensive Solution Paves the Way for Online Learning

Oct. 6, 2020—ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – TLC Solutions announced today it has entered into a five-year supply agreement with the Utah Education & Telehealth Network (UETN) in Salt Lake City, Utah, to provide the Core Network infrastructure for its Private LTE network. The project is part of the UETN initiative to deliver broadband wireless access to facilitate online learning throughout the state.

TLC Solutions partnered with Quortus for the delivery of the Enhanced Packet Core (EPC) platform. The next generation architecture of the Quortus EPC MEC solution made it the ideal fit, bringing the right level of flexibility required by UETN. Specifically, Quortus’ solution enables the centralizing and offloading of network traffic flow according to location supporting the proper configurations for both large campuses as well as for the state’s smaller educational locations. Additionally, the scalability of the Quortus solution—achieved through the use of virtual machines—allows for the expansion of network capacity and locations easily and seamlessly, thus facilitating UETN’s plans for statewide expansion.

“TLC provides us with flexibility in spectrum, radio networks and user equipment. The EPC MEC solution gives us exactly what we need to grow a Private LTE solution,” said Jim Stewart, chief technology officer at UETN. “Their extensive knowledge of LTE and 5G technology is an essential ingredient in our ability to move forward with this dynamic and important networking project.”

The project leverages CBRS spectrum and the CBRS Alliance’s On-Go technology ecosystem to deliver increased bandwidth requirements at the network edge.

“Successful delivery of Private LTE for UETN requires a flexible approach in architecture and support,” said Lee Sanders, president of TLC Solutions. “Teaming with Quortus allows TLC to deliver the best of breed solution for UETN, leveraging the key experience of TLC in private wireless networks and the flexibility of the Quortus EPC architecture.”

“As a result of dealing with the COVID pandemic, educational facilities and universities are realizing the benefit of deploying their own private networks to support remote learning. We’re excited to be working with TLC Solutions to deliver a solution that perfectly meets the needs of UETN and educational locations throughout the state,” said Mark Bole, CEO, Quortus.

The implementation of the first sites is currently underway and will be operational this fall. Once fully deployed, the network will provide broadband access for public education, higher education, libraries and telehealth sites throughout the state.



About TLC Solutions

TLC Solutions, Inc. is the leader in providing private wireless network solutions designed specifically for portability, ease‐of‐use and tactical applications. Our networks support a variety of standards including 5G, LTE, UMTS, GSM, CDMA, and EVDO. With over 200 private cellular networks deployed worldwide, TLC Solutions is uniquely positioned to support the requirements of next generation LTE and 5G networks for educational institutions, government facilities, and military deployments.

www.tlcsolutions.us

About Quortus

Quortus is a pioneering UK company that is changing the mobile communications world using the best IT principles to create innovative mobile communication software that is easy to deploy, manage and scale. The company has created a software defined core network technology platform and a suite of products that covers 3GPP 4G, 3G and GSM standards, in addition to taking the lead with emerging technologies such as 5G, Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), Private LTE and cellular core network virtualization.

www.quortus.com

About UETN

The Utah Education and Telehealth Network connects more than 658,000 public education students at 1,130 schools and facilities throughout the state. Headquartered at the University of Utah, UETN also provides broadband to campuses serving 211,000 postsecondary students and trainees, and connects 77,000 educators and staff from Pre-K through college. In addition, UETN serves more than 70 hospitals, community health centers, clinics, health departments and dialysis centers.

www.uetn.org