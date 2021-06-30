The partnership strengthens TM Forum’s drive to enhance Inclusivity and Diversity in the Telco Industry

London, United Kingdom — 30th June 2021 — TM Forum, the industry association driving digital transformation through collaboration is pleased to announce its partnership with the Tech Talent Charter (TTC), a non-profit organisation leading a movement to address inequality in the UK tech sector and drive inclusion and diversity in the UK. TM Forum has partnered with TTC based on its efforts to drive diversity and inclusivity within the workplace.

As part of TM Forums Diversity & Inclusion Councils commitment to transform the tech communications industry to be the world leader in diversity, equality, and inclusion, the company has become a signatory to the Tech Talent Charter (TTC). The TTC's ultimate goal is that the UK tech sector becomes a truly diverse and inclusive community where people from all backgrounds are welcomed, listened to and valued for their contributions. There are now over 500 UK employers of tech involved with the TTC and working together to drive change.

Speaking about the importance of being a charter signatory, Vicky Sleight, Director, Human Factor and D&I at TM Forum says "I'm delighted that we're a signatory of the Tech Talent Charter, further uniting with committed industry leaders to make real and lasting change happen. At TM Forum, we believe Diversity, Equality and Inclusion is now a business-critical issue that the Telecoms industry must address to remain competitive, relevant and sustainable over the next decade."

TM Forum, and other signatories of the charter, will make a number of pledges in relation to their approach to recruitment and retention, with progress continually shared with its people, partners and customers. Although it is very much an employer-led initiative, the TTC is supported by the UK Government’s Digital Strategy.

Debbie Forster, CEO of TTC said: ''The importance of greater inclusion and diversity in tech is, thankfully, no longer up for debate. Sectors and organisations now need to work together to shift the dial – and this will happen a lot quicker if we pool our successes, failures, ideas and learn from them to bring about real structural change. In our inaugural report we stressed the importance of collaboration. One single company can’t do it alone, which is why we’re asking organisations to sign up to the Tech Talent Charter and join the movement (now over 650 signatories). Companies can also access our TTC Toolkit, a set of free resources designed to help organisations improve their inclusion and diversity''.

Other members of the TCC include Cisco, techUK, Unilever, Lloyds Bank, HP, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport among many others.

For more information on the Tech Talent Charter visit: https://www.techtalentcharter.co.uk/

ENDS

About TM Forum

TM Forum is an association of over 850 member companies, which include 10 of the world’s top 10 network and communications providers and stretch across 180 countries. Our members tap into each other’s collective experiences and abilities to collaboratively solve complex industry-wide challenges, deploy new services and create technology breakthroughs to accelerate change.

We help communications service providers (CSPs) and their suppliers to digitally transform and thrive in the digital era. We do this by providing an open, collaborative environment and practical support which enables CSPs and suppliers to rapidly transform their business operations, IT systems and ecosystems to capitalize on the opportunities presented in a rapidly evolving digital world. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. Learn more at www.tmforum.org.

Media Contact:

tmforum@championcomms.com