Easy to use in one hand, adaptable for a variety of tasks yet powerful and tough enough to cope with the busiest shift.

BRACKNELL, UK. 18th May 2021 – Panasonic today introduced the TOUGHBOOK S1 tablet - the ultimate rugged Android™ tablet for the truly mobile worker. This 7 inch screen device is easy to use in one hand, adaptable for a variety of tasks yet powerful and tough enough to cope with the busiest shift. It’s at its best when in the hands of security and police forces patrolling the streets, technicians monitoring production lines, field services engineers carrying out inspections and maintenance or construction workers on site.

Panasonic TOUGHBOOK S1

“The modern mobile worker deserves a mobile computing device designed for their everyday needs – not just another consumer tablet in a hardcase with all the potential problems they bring,” said Baris Koc, European Product Manager for rugged mobile IT at Panasonic. “The TOUGHBOOK S1 is that professional mobile workforce device. It’s built without compromise to meet the very specific and practical everyday needs of both the users and the IT administrators deploying and maintaining them.”

The TOUGHBOOK S1 tablet is ergonomically designed and lightweight (426 g) and with or without a handstrap it fits conveniently and comfortably in one-hand for use over long periods of time. Even in all weather conditions, the outdoor readable display is easy to use with a market-leading brightness of up to 500 cd/m² and enhanced anti-reflection technology ensuring clarity in the brightest sunlight. Rainy days and the need to remove safety gloves are also operational problems of the past when working with the TOUGHBOOK S1 tablet because of its effective rain-mode and glove-enabled touch screen. For those needing to capture signatures or complete reports or forms, the optional stylus pen is accurate and easy to use.

The device is flexible for the different needs of mobile workers and can be optionally equipped using its configurable gadget port offering combinations of bar code reader or additional USB port. A 13MP rear camera with flashlight and a front 5MP camera are ideal for capturing images to attach to reports and for video conference calls with colleagues.

To ensure the rugged tablet can work as long as any shift, it is equipped with a simple click and switch design for warm swapping batteries. It takes away the need to interrupt work, power down the device or remove fiddly panels to change batteries. With two options of battery size, the device can operate for up to 14 hours on a single charge.

Powerful enough to handle the application needs of any mobile worker, the device uses the Android 10 operating system and is equipped with a Qualcomm® SDM660 Octa-Core CPU and 4GB of RAM memory and 64GB of storage.

Despite its ergonomic and lightweight design the tablet has all the protection expected of a fully rugged TOUGHBOOK device with a dust and water rating of IP65/67, MIL-STD-810H certification and tested to withstand drops of up to 150cm[1] onto concrete. For effective utilisation of accessories, the TOUGHBOOK S1 tablet shares elements of the TOUGHBOOK L1 and A3 Android tablet ecosystem, such as batteries, cradles, docks and stylus pens.

For ease of management and administrative peace of mind, the TOUGHBOOK S1 tablet is Android Enterprise-ready and comes bundled with the Panasonic COMPASS suite of Enterprise Management tools. The Complete Android Services and Security package offers everything a business needs to configure, deploy and manage its Panasonic rugged Android devices securely.

The TOUGHBOOK S1 tablet comes with a standard 3 year warranty and is available immediately. Prices start from €1,110 / £1,004 + VAT. For more information visit www.toughbook.eu.

[1] Tested by an independent third party lab following MIL-STD-810H Method 516.6 Procedure IV

Android is a trademark of Google LLC

