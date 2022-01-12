Elena Hill-Artamonova, previously Senior Research Officer at the ONS, joins Talent Works with experience in the field of psychology, psychometrics, statistics and quantitative research

Talent Works is hiring over 750 tech roles for scaling businesses across the UK and North America in sectors ranging from in-demand digital skills to commercial and operational teams

Manchester, UK; 12th January 2022: Recruitment Processing Outsourcing Provider (RPO) Talent Works is driving the tech skills acquisition for clients across the globe, and has seen growth of 200% across its Talent Marketing, Branding and RPO business areas over the past 12 months.

As part of its continued innovation and disruption to the talent acquisition market, Talent Works is investing in its current research team to expand existing recruitment insight capabilities with the hire of Elena Hill-Artamonova. With over seven years of experience in the field of psychology, psychometrics, statistics and quantitative research, Elena joins Talent Works from the Public Service Analysis Team at ONS, where she was a Senior Research Officer. She has a PhD in Psychology, MSc in Social Psychology and MA in Public Policy.

Hill-Artamonova will join Katharine Newton, Head of Insight at Talent Works and expert in employer branding to level up the organisation’s research function. She will support Katharine and the insight team by adding a scientific approach to Talent Works’ existing research-led RPO service, matching the best global talent to fast-scaling technology businesses, including clients such as CityFibre, cinch and Eagle Genomics. This significant growth has been seen across the board with both the UK and US significantly scaling to meet a surge in demand for roles. This increased demand has also been seen across the existing client base, covering a variety of sectors including technology and professional services.

Elena Hill-Artamonova Research Manager at Talent Works commented: “I am fascinated how Talent Works has shifted traditional recruitment models towards a targeted candidate-centric model. At a time of The Great Resignation, using more science behind recruitment will undoubtedly help and change the way companies hire. We have seen this year alone a huge shift in expectations from candidates, and without this knowledge it will be near impossible for organisations to staff their teams adequately with the right individuals and skillsets.”

Katharine Newton, Head of Insight at Talent Works, added: “The recruitment landscape has evolved so much in recent years, and organisations need to ensure that they are staying ahead of the curve to attract the best candidates. With businesses looking to expand teams in the UK, US and beyond, as a matter of priority and urgency, the Talent Works recruitment science centre will provide the necessary insights that will enable decision makers to make key decisions to promote growth within their organisation.”

“The growth we have seen in the last 12 months highlights the change in mindset of organisations looking to hire,” added Neil Purcell, CEO and Founder of Talent Works. “The pandemic, and now the Great Resignation of 2021, has changed the talent landscape and recruitment models for organisations. The focus for 2022 will be how companies build engines to attract the right candidates, and business leaders will need to find new ways and strategies to combat churn and resourcing challenges.”

“Retaining and growing talent teams will be top of the priority list for global organisations as well as Talent Works in 2022. The appointment of Elena as well as our continued technology innovation shows our commitment to getting recruitment structures in place and getting hiring right first time.”

